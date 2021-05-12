Ellen DeGeneres’ show is done. And fans think Dakota Johnson ‘threw the first brick’

After Ellen DeGeneres announced the impending end to her long-running daytime show Wednesday, social media hailed the woman they saw as getting the ball rolling: Dakota Johnson.

Johnson — who notably called out the host for lying about a birthday-party invite on the Nov. 27, 2019, episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” — was being celebrated on Twitter as a heroine for her supposed role in the talk show ending.

DeGeneres, meanwhile, told the Hollywood Reporter that while allegations of a toxic environment on her set “destroyed” her, she is ending her run because the show was “just not a challenge anymore.”

Still, people wanted to give the “50 Shades of Grey” actor all the credit.

“The moral of this story is if Dakota Johnson invites you to her birthday party you need to be truthful about that,” wrote “Yearly Departed” executive producer Bess Kalb on Twitter.

“dakota johnson has done more for society by ending ellen degeneres than most of your faves have in their careers and it shows,” user @canaryfilmss tweeted.

“i don’t think dakota singlehandedly delivered the final blow but this is a big day for the brunettes with bangs community,” tweeted writer Rachel Syme.

“Imagine Dakota Johnson reading the Ellen news today and just knowing she unintendedly (or not) threw the first brick lol,” wrote another user.

Read on for more examples of Johnson-inspired snark about the end of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

i don't think dakota singlehandedly delivered the final blow but this is a big day for the brunettes with bangs community — rachel syme (@rachsyme) May 12, 2021

Dakota Johnson reading about the ellen show ending pic.twitter.com/R2xBWL8zAb — Nico Correia (@notn1co) May 12, 2021

dakota johnson finding out that the ellen degeneres show is ending pic.twitter.com/FMElOVzRki — kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) May 12, 2021

dakota johnson ended ellen’s whole career it’s true pic.twitter.com/EbncNtRyy8 — ambar (@battinsuns) May 12, 2021

Me calling Dakota Johnson to say thank you for ending the Ellen DeGeneres show. pic.twitter.com/tCFuFYwI9b — ClockOutWars (@clockoutwars) May 12, 2021

Dakota Johnson knowing she helped take Ellen down: https://t.co/xY9c2p3bsI pic.twitter.com/HXpSmRONcN — m (@myrnerys) May 12, 2021

Imagine Dakota Johnson reading the Ellen news today and just knowing she unintendedly (or not) threw the first brick lol pic.twitter.com/FfKD3h16eZ — DJ wears an emerald ring on THAT finger 💍💚 (@VSGeminixx) May 12, 2021

“Actually, no, that’s not the truth, Ellen” gets most of the attention, but it’s the way that Dakota says “Ask everybody” followed by the millisecond of silence that takes me out every time pic.twitter.com/A7ojE4VMAb — Khloé Lewis (@Khloe_Lewis) May 12, 2021

