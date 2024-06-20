Hollywood says ‘goodbye, farewell and amen’ to Donald Sutherland: ‘What a legacy you leave behind’

Donald Sutherland is remembered by son Kiefer Sutherland, Henry Winkler and others in Hollywood following his death.

Revered actor Donald Sutherland, whose storied career spanned six decades, died Thursday at age 88. His Hollywood collaborators, friends, family and admirers paid tribute to the legendary star.

His son, actor Kiefer Sutherland, announced the death of “one of the most important actors in the history of film” on social media.

“He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that. A life well lived,” the “24” star wrote.

Actors and filmmakers sent love to Sutherland’s son in the comments.

“Devastated. Our hearts are breaking for you. So grateful to have known & worked with him. Sending our love 💔🥲,” actor Cary Elwes wrote in the Instagram comments.

Henry Winkler, who co-starred with Kiefer Sutherland in 1998’s “Ground Control,” shared his sympathies on X — formerly Twitter.

@RealKiefer Stacey and I send you our deepest sympathies .. Your dad was indeed singular . Warmly , Henry — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) June 20, 2024

“@RealKiefer Stacey and I send you our deepest sympathies. Your dad was indeed singular,” the “Barry” actor wrote.

Donald Sutherland’s “Disclosure” co-star Michael Douglas posted a still of the pair on Instagram.

“What a lovely, talented, and curious man,” Douglas wrote in the accompanying caption. “RIP Donald Sutherland.”

Kim Coates, who worked with Donald Sutherland on “Crossing Lines,” also shared his condolences on X.

“Today we lost a Legend. A LEGEND. Being a young [Canadian] actor for what seems like decades ago Donald Sutherland was on top of my list,” Coates wrote. “My heart goes out to Kiefer and sis. Donald and I had many a glass of red wine over the years. Working with him on Crossing Lines was bliss.”

“Baby Driver” director Edgar Wright took to X to express his admiration for the star, asking fans to share their favorite roles by Sutherland.

“RIP the great Donald Sutherland, a favourite actor and always fascinating screen presence. He starred in two of my very favourite and most influential films — ‘Don’t Look Now’ and the 1978 ‘Invasion Of The Bodysnatchers,’” Wright wrote. “So sorry to see you go Donald, but what a legacy you leave behind.”

The “MASH Matters Podcast” also announced the death on X, wishing him “Goodbye, Farewell and Amen” — the title of the dramedy series’ 1983 finale.

“Sad news, M*A*S*H Fans. The O.G. Hawkeye, Donald Sutherland, has passed away. Sutherland originated the role of Hawkeye Pierce in the 1970 Robert Altman film that inspired the TV series,” the account wrote.

In 1973, Sutherland was nominated for an acting BAFTA Award for his work in “Steelyard Blues.” Although the actor was never nominated for an Academy Award, he received an honorary Oscar in 2017.