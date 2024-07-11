Advertisement
Entertainment & Arts

Shelley Duvall, scream queen of Stanley Kubrick’s ‘The Shining,’ dies at 75

A black and white photo of actor Shelley Duvall in a patterned dress.
Shelley Duvall, pictured in 1971, died Thursday morning. The actor was known for her work in Stanley Kubrick’s horror classic “The Shining.” She was 75.
(Bill Varie / Los Angeles Times)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Share via

Shelley Duvall, the actor whose piercing scream punctuated many of the horrors of Stanley Kubrick’s 1980 movie “The Shining,” has died. She was 75.

Daniel Gilroy, Duvall’s partner, confirmed the actor died Thursday morning at her home in Bianco, Texas, of complications from diabetes. “She had been suffering a lot lately,” Gilroy said, and had lived several months in hospice care. “This was not unexpected.”

“I think of her in a way and now she’s free to just fly away,” he said.

In addition to playing Wendy Torrance, the wife of Jack Nicholson’s Jack Torrance, in “The Shining,” Duvall gave memorable performances in the live-action adaptation of “Popeye,” “Annie Hall” and “3 Women,” among other films.

Advertisement

In 2022, Duvall landed a role in the indie horror “The Forest Hills,” her first acting job in decades after retreating from the Hollywood spotlight.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

More to Read

Entertainment & ArtsObituariesMoviesBreaking News
Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement