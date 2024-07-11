Shelley Duvall, scream queen of Stanley Kubrick’s ‘The Shining,’ dies at 75

Shelley Duvall, pictured in 1971, died Thursday morning. The actor was known for her work in Stanley Kubrick’s horror classic “The Shining.” She was 75.

Shelley Duvall, the actor whose piercing scream punctuated many of the horrors of Stanley Kubrick’s 1980 movie “The Shining,” has died. She was 75.

Daniel Gilroy, Duvall’s partner, confirmed the actor died Thursday morning at her home in Bianco, Texas, of complications from diabetes. “She had been suffering a lot lately,” Gilroy said, and had lived several months in hospice care. “This was not unexpected.”

“I think of her in a way and now she’s free to just fly away,” he said.

In addition to playing Wendy Torrance, the wife of Jack Nicholson’s Jack Torrance, in “The Shining,” Duvall gave memorable performances in the live-action adaptation of “Popeye,” “Annie Hall” and “3 Women,” among other films.

In 2022, Duvall landed a role in the indie horror “The Forest Hills,” her first acting job in decades after retreating from the Hollywood spotlight.

