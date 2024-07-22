Adidas apologizes to Bella Hadid and partners over ‘mistake’ with SL72 sneaker campaign

Adidas apologizes to Bella Hadid and other partners for “the negative impact” the SL72 shoe campaign has had on them.

Adidas has issued another apology amid criticism regarding its SL72 sneaker campaign, which has been linked to the tragic events of the 1972 Munich Olympics. The German sportswear company expressed regret in a statement that specifically addressed concerns raised by model Bella Hadid and other prominent campaign partners.

This follows Hadid hiring attorneys to take action against Adidas “for their lack of public accountability” for putting out a campaign that “would associate anyone with the death and violence of what took place at the 1972 Munich Games,” US Weekly reported Sunday.

Adidas acknowledged the unintended implications of its marketing approach, which coincided with the anniversary of the Munich Olympics.

“Connections continue to be made to the terrible tragedy that occurred at the Munich Olympics due to our recent SL72 campaign. These connections are not meant and we apologize for any upset or distress caused to communities around the world,” Adidas stated in its apology, which was released to TMZ. “We made an unintentional mistake. We also apologize to our partners, Bella Hadid, A$AP Nast, Jules Koundé, and others, for any negative impact on them and we are revising the campaign.”

The controversy arose when Adidas selected Hadid, alongside rapper A$AP Nast, soccer player Koundé and others, to promote its SL72 project, a nostalgic nod to the brand’s iconic 1970s running shoe. The campaign’s timing, however, struck a sensitive chord due to its timing with the 42nd anniversary of the Munich massacre, where Palestinian militants in the Black September group killed 11 Israeli athletes and coaches in a saga that lasted 20 hours. A West German police officer and five of the terrorists also died.

Adidas was condemned by Jewish organizations and Israel, who criticized the company for linking the campaign with a model known for her strong pro-Palestinian sentiments and Palestinian ancestry on her father’s side. The American Jewish Committee denounced Adidas’ decision, labeling it as either a “massive oversight or intentionally inflammatory.”

In response to the backlash, Adidas emphasized its commitment to diversity and inclusivity in a statement to The Times.

“The adidas Originals SL72 campaign unites a broad range of partners to celebrate our lightweight running shoe, designed more than 50 years ago and worn in sport and culture around the world,” the spokesperson said.

“We are conscious that connections have been made to tragic historical events — though these are completely unintentional — and we apologize for any upset or distress caused. As a result, we are revising the remainder of the campaign. We believe in sport as a unifying force around the world and will continue our efforts to champion diversity and equality in everything we do.”