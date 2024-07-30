Pax Jolie-Pitt, son of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, hospitalized after Los Feliz e-bike accident

Angelina Jolie’s son Pax Jolie-Pitt, right, collided with a stopped vehicle in Los Feliz while on his electric bicycle.

Pax Jolie-Pitt, the son of actors Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, landed in the hospital Monday after he was involved in a traffic collision in Los Feliz.

Jolie-Pitt, 20, was riding his electric bicycle on Monday evening when he ran into the rear of a stopped vehicle at the intersection of Los Feliz Boulevard and Hobart Boulevard, The Times has confirmed. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department said the “completely stopped” vehicle was waiting at the stoplight at the time of the collision and that officers reported to the scene around 5:12 p.m.

Neither Jolie-Pitt nor the other driver showed evidence of driving under the influence, LAPD added. Jolie-Pitt was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident and was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. He was experiencing hip pain and reportedly suffered a head injury, according to TMZ, which first reported on the accident.

Advertisement

Representatives for Jolie did not comment.

Jolie-Pitt is the second-eldest of Jolie and Pitt’s six children. His siblings are Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne. A week before Jolie-Pitt’s Los Feliz accident, an attorney for younger sister Shiloh said she decided to drop her father’s last name from her own “following painful events.”

Shiloh filed her petition on her 18th birthday in May, but gained even more attention for the decision earlier this month. A name-change notice ran in the July 8 edition of The Times, but it was characterized by several outlets as Shiloh, the eldest of Jolie and Pitt’s biological children, “taking out an ad” to flaunt the name-change amid her parent’s drawn-out and contentious divorce.

“As Shiloh’s attorney, I am required to publish a legal notice because the law in California requires that of anyone who wants to change their name. That legal notice was published in the Los Angeles Times, as is required,” attorney Peter Levine told The Times last week.

Advertisement

A hearing for Shiloh’s name change is set for Aug. 19, after being postponed for technical reasons according to multiple reports.

Times staff writer Nardine Saad contributed to this report.