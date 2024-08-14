Advertisement
Entertainment & Arts

Katy Perry’s coastal ‘Lifetimes’ music video sparks investigation by Spanish officials

Katy Perry with short bangs posing in a pearl necklace and a strapless red gown against a blue background with white text
Singer Katy Perry faces renewed scrutiny, this time for her “Lifetimes” music video which was filmed near Ibiza.
(Richard Shotwell / Invision / Associated Press)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Katy Perry and her crew might have been dune too much in the Balearic Islands for her recently released “Lifetimes” music video. At least, that’s what local officials seem to think.

The Balearic Islands’ Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Natural Environment announced Tuesday that it has launched an investigation into the Grammy-nominated singer’s video, alleging that it was filmed in a local natural park without official authorization. The statement alleges that the production company behind Perry’s video did not seek proper authorization to film at the Ses Salines Natural Park just southeast of Ibiza.

In the video released Aug. 8, Perry can be seen soaking up the sun, dancing and running in the sand. The BBC reported that the video also includes shots of the S’Espalmador dune system, which is “one of the most ecologically rich areas of the Balearic Islands’ Formentera.”

The ministry said Tuesday that the alleged unauthorized use of the natural park is not a crime against the environment, but that any filming in the park for publicity or commercial use requires authorization.

WeOwnTheCity, the production company behind Perry’s “Lifetimes” video, did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment. Representatives for Perry also did not immediately respond.

“Lifetimes” is the second single from Perry’s upcoming “143” album, set to be released in September. Before the “Lifetimes” scrutiny, Perry faced a two-fold backlash for her supposed feminist hit “Woman’s World.” Online critics blasted Perry for collaborating with producer Dr. Luke, whom singer Kesha accused of sexual assault in 2014, to write a song about women‘s empowerment. The song was also co-written by Chloe Angelides, Vaughn Oliver, Aaron Joseph and Rocco Valdes, according to Spotify.

On top of the Dr. Luke backlash, “Woman’s World” faced criticism for its music video that some internet users alleged catered to the male gaze, undermining its feminist mission. After the backlash, Perry defended her song in a behind-the-scenes video in which she said: “We’re just having fun being a bit sarcastic with it.”

With the Balearic Islands government investigating “Lifetimes,” Perry’s fun might be on hold for now. Ain’t that a beach.

Times staff writer Malia Mendez contributed to this report.

