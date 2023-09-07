Britney Spears ‘embarrassed’ by paparazzi footage of her dancing in Cabo San Lucas

Britney Spears has shared an Instagram post commenting on a video of her dancing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Britney Spears has shared her thoughts on paparazzi footage that recently surfaced of her dancing at a bar in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

On Wednesday, the singer posted a still from the video on Instagram.

“I’m embarrassed as hell !!!” Spears wrote in her caption.

“Like a lost idiot I heard music and horns from my car ... I walked in like a deer in headlights and had no idea I was being recorded from all sides !!!”

In a video published Wednesday by TMZ, Spears can be seen hanging out at the Baja Diablo bar in Cabo San Lucas. At least one fan seems to have recognized her during the outing and can be heard shouting her name in the clip.

At one point in the video, the “Hold Me Closer” hitmaker appears to suffer a minor wardrobe malfunction as one of her dress sleeves starts to slide down her arm as she grooves to the beat. But she quickly pulls the sleeve back up, crisis averted.

“I’m only human and I have no idea what the hell is going on with my hair but I made a pit stop in Mexico,” Spears said.

“I’m headed to Italy ... now to grab my favorite spaghetti and meat BALLS ... I know the owner there so hopefully he can get me in through the back door.”

The video started making the rounds online less than a month after Spears’ husband, Sam Asghari, filed for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court. The “Circus” artist, 41, and the “Black Monday” actor, 29, have been married for 14 months and were together for about six years.

“I’m a little shocked but… I’m not here to explain why because it’s honestly nobody’s business!!!” Spears wrote on Instagram last month. “But I couldn’t take the pain anymore, honestly ... I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that !!!”

“We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always. S— happens,” Asghari said on his Instagram story. “Asking for privacy seems ridiculous so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful.”

Spears and Asghari wed in Thousand Oaks last June less than a year after her controversial conservatorship was terminated. Asghari publicly supported Spears throughout the conservatorship battle, and the “Lucky” performer announced their engagement just weeks before the legal arrangement ended.

Days after Asghari filed for divorce, Spears enjoyed herself at a lively party that some outlets have characterized as a “divorce bash.” The Grammy winner later speculated via Instagram that someone informed paparazzi about the event.

“I knew paps were tipped off because the car I was in was never used before … so how was I followed ???” she asked at the time.

“Malibu Canyon Road is the most horrible road ever to drive on ... so what does a b— like me do !!??! I put my green dress on and show up at my friends !!! I invited my fav boys over and PLAYED ALL NIGHT !!!”

Times staff writers Jonah Valdez and Nardine Saad contributed to this report.