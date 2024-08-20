Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s daughter Shiloh officially drops Pitt from last name

The daughter of actors Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt appears to have officially dropped her father’s last name.

Shiloh Jolie, who submitted a petition to remove her father’s surname from hers in May, filed a decree Monday asking the court to officially recognize the change, according to court documents reviewed Tuesday by The Times. She will be legally known as Shiloh Nouvel Jolie instead of by her birth name, Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt.



The “Kung Fu Panda 3” voice actor filed her petition in Los Angeles County Superior Court upon her 18th birthday in May and later published a name-change notice in the July 8 edition of The Times. The notice, which some outlets mischaracterized as the youngster “taking out an ad” to announce her departure from her famous father, is in fact part of a state legal procedure that helps screen disingenuous name changes.

Shiloh hired and paid her own lawyer to see the matter through, NBC News reported. The attorney, Peter Levine, previously told The Times that the media “should be more careful in their reporting, especially when covering a young adult who has made an independent and significant decision following painful events, and is merely following legal process.”

Levine did not immediately respond Tuesday to The Times’ request for additional comment.

The petition was postponed in July after a clerical error delayed Shiloh’s hearing. The hearing was rescheduled for Monday and the petition was granted with little fanfare, TMZ reported.

Shiloh was born on May 27, 2006, in Swakopmund, Namibia. She is the third-eldest of the former Hollywood power couple’s six children and the eldest of their three biological children. Oscar winners Jolie and Pitt also share kids Maddox, 23; Pax, 20; Zahara, 19; and twins Knox and Vivienne, 16. (Although the “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” stars have yet to finalize details of their divorce, they were declared legally unmarried in 2019.)

Shiloh’s younger sister Vivienne recently dropped Pitt from her last name when it appeared in the Playbill for “The Outsiders.” Zahara also introduced herself without her father’s moniker during a presentation with her sorority at Spelman College.

In September 2016, Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt days after they allegedly had a physical altercation on a flight home on a private plane from Europe. Several of the actors’ children were also allegedly involved in the incident, according to an FBI report.

Details about the 2016 confrontation emerged in a 2022 lawsuit Jolie filed against the FBI. The alleged incident was also brought up during Jolie and Pitt’s battle over Chateau Miraval, their winemaking estate and family home in the South of France that also served as the site of their 2014 nuptials.

Pitt has not publicly addressed his daughter’s legal move, but People reported that the “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood” star was “aware and upset” by the change.