Advertisement
Movies

A guide to Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s bitter eight-year Hollywood divorce

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in character wearing tactical gear.
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in a scene from “Mr. and Mrs. Smith,” the 2005 movie that kicked off their years-long relationship.
(20th Century Fox)
By Los Angeles Times Staff
Share via

Former Hollywood power couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were married for only two years. Then they spent four times as long undoing their union.

The Oscar winners, who were together for about 12 years before Jolie filed for divorce in 2016, reached a written settlement agreement on Monday that finally ended one of the longest and most contentious splits in Hollywood history. In it, the “Girl, Interrupted” and “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood” stars, who share six children and were each declared legally single in 2019, entered into a written agreement on their marital and property rights and gave up the right to any future spousal financial support.

Here’s a look at how the actors went from whirlwind romance to epic court battle.

Brangelina: The origin story

A single woman and a married man were cast as husband and wife in the 2005 movie “Mr. & Mrs. Smith,” and soon after, “Brangelina” was born. With that movie-set origin story and the ensuing tabloid headlines, Jolie and Pitt immediately became one of the biggest power couples in Hollywood history.

Advertisement

Pitt had been married to “Friends” superstar Jennifer Aniston at the time, but her 2005 divorce from Pitt took less than a year, start to finishStill, it barely beat the 2006 arrival of Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and Pitt’s adoption of Jolie’s children Pax and Maddox. Three more children would follow.

Archives

A Mythic Lovers’ Tale -- Brad and Jen

Once upon a time, when Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were still in the honeymoon phase of the marriage they commenced with a million-dollar wedding featuring four bands and a 40-member gospel choir, he filled her dressing room on the set of “Friends” with mountains of roses and spelled out “I Love My Wife” in petals on the wall.

Entertainment & Arts

Jolie Tells Details of Romance With Pitt

Angelina Jolie says she wasn’t looking for a relationship when she began working with Brad Pitt on “Mr. & Mrs.

Archives

The Wait Is Over: Angelina Gives Birth to a Girl

Thousands of miles from Hollywood but still within easy reach of celebrity hype, Angelina Jolie on Saturday gave birth to Brad Pitt’s daughter in Africa, Pitt’s publicist announced.

Doctors say Angelina Jolie, and her new twins, "are doing marvelously well."

Entertainment & Arts

It’s a girl — and a boy — for Angelina and Brad

The ‘Wanted’ star and partner Brad Pitt welcome a boy, Knox Leon, and a girl, Vivienne Marcheline.

Lots of rumors, then — finally — a wedding

After years of couplehood and lots of rumors that either a wedding or a breakup was on the way, the stars’ six children finally cajoled them into getting married. Despite fairy tale nuptials in 2014, the decision to exchange vows would turn out to be a big mistake. Huge.

Ministry of Gossip

If Brad and Angelina split, would they be Bran and Gelina?

This article was originally on a blog post platform and may be missing photos, graphics or links.

Ministry of Gossip

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie settle lawsuit over breakup story

This article was originally on a blog post platform and may be missing photos, graphics or links.

Ministry of Gossip

Angelina Jolie-Brad Pitt marriage plans alleged again. Really.

This article was originally on a blog post platform and may be missing photos, graphics or links.

Ministry of Gossip

Angelina Jolie: I’m not adopting, pregnant or marrying Brad Pitt

This article was originally on a blog post platform and may be missing photos, graphics or links.

Ministry of Gossip

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt are engaged after seven years, six kids

This article was originally on a blog post platform and may be missing photos, graphics or links.

Angelina Jolie Pitt and Brad Pitt pose on the red carpet for the opening night premiere of their film "By the Sea" in Hollywood in November 2015.

Entertainment & Arts

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie get hitched: the Brangelina wedding roundup

Mr. and Mrs. Pitt!

The split happens — and quickly turns ugly

The world was shocked (well, mostly shocked) when the couple announced their separation in 2016 after two years of marriage. Things quickly got contentious, including abuse allegations stemming from an incident on a private plane — Jolie filed for divorce just days later — and a subsequent probe by the FBI.

Entertainment & Arts

Angelina Jolie files for divorce from Brad Pitt, seeks full physical custody of their kids

Angelina Jolie has filed for divorce from Brad Pitt after two years of marriage.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie at the 2007 Golden Globe Awards.

Entertainment & Arts

Brad Pitt cleared in child services investigation, source says

An investigation into whether Brad Pitt was abusive toward his son on a private flight in September has been closed with no finding of abuse by the actor, a source familiar with the inquiry said Wednesday.

California

FBI was informed of ‘a child welfare incident’ involving Brad Pitt on private jet, law enforcement source says

The FBI was informed of “a child welfare” incident involving actor Brad Pitt on an international flight last week, according to a law enforcement source who was not authorized to discuss the matter.

Bad blood

Despite minor efforts to make the breakup seem civil, the war between the two stars played out for years and included many episodes of family drama. The estranged couple ultimately enlisted a private judge to help work things out, a decision that helped keep some of the specifics out of the public eye.

Advertisement
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt attend the Cinema for Peace Gala ceremony during the Berlin International Film Festival in 2012.

Opinion

Opinion: Brangelina: Why is it so hard to resist musing about a couple we really know nothing about?

It’s hard not to muse — even with little confirmed information — on the demise of such a surreally glamorous, even exotic public couple as Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt appear at the "By the Sea" premiere in November 2015.

Entertainment & Arts

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie agree to settle divorce privately

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Pitt have agreed to keep a lid on it.

Executive producer Brad Pitt attends the premiere of Amazon Studios' "The Lost City Of "' at ArcLight Hollywood on April 5, 2017.

Entertainment & Arts

Sober Brad Pitt is all about his feelings now, unwilling to invest in ‘vitriolic hatred’

Brad Pitt has become a matcha-swilling, pottery-sculpting couch surfer in the aftermath of his divorce from Angelina Jolie.

2019: More revelations

While the two were declared legally single in 2019, the divorce itself remained unresolved.

Entertainment & Arts

Angelina Jolie says she never planned on getting pregnant until Brad Pitt entered her life

NEW YORK (AP) _ Angelina Jolie, an advocate of adoption, credits partner Brad Pitt with her decision to have biological children.

Angelina Jolie, third right, and her children, from left, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie-Pitt and Knox Jolie-Pitt arrive at the world premiere of "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

Movies

Maleficent doubts her fitness as a mother. So did Angelina Jolie

At Monday’s premiere of “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil,” star Angelina Jolie opened up about motherhood, female empowerment and filmmaking.

2021: More battling

FILE - This file photo combination shows Angelina Jolie at a premiere in Los Angeles on Sept. 30, 2019, left, and Brad Pitt at a special screening on Sept. 18, 2019. The California Supreme Court has refused to consider Pitt's appeal of a court ruling that disqualified the judge in his custody battle with Jolie. The court on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, denied review of a June appeals court decision that said the private judge hearing the case should be disqualified for failing to sufficiently disclose his business relationships with Pitt's attorneys. (AP Photo/File)

Entertainment & Arts

California high court refuses to hear Brad Pitt’s appeal in child custody battle

California’s Supreme Court refuses to consider Brad Pitt’s appeal of a ruling that disqualified the judge in his custody battle with Angelina Jolie.

2022: And more

Separate photos of actors Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

Entertainment & Arts

FBI report reveals Angelina Jolie’s version of 2016 altercation with Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt a week after an altercation on a private plane. Now an FBI report reveals what she said went down.

FILE - This file photo combination shows Angelina Jolie at a premiere in Los Angeles on Sept. 30, 2019, left, and Brad Pitt at a special screening on Sept. 18, 2019. The California Supreme Court has refused to consider Pitt's appeal of a court ruling that disqualified the judge in his custody battle with Jolie. The court on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, denied review of a June appeals court decision that said the private judge hearing the case should be disqualified for failing to sufficiently disclose his business relationships with Pitt's attorneys. (AP Photo/File)

Entertainment & Arts

Attorneys for Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie trade fire publicly over abuse allegations

As Angelina Jolie’s abuse allegations against Brad Pitt resurface, Pitt’s attorney says her client has been hit with ‘every type of personal attack.’

Separate photos of actors Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

Entertainment & Arts

FBI report reveals Angelina Jolie’s version of 2016 altercation with Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt a week after an altercation on a private plane. Now an FBI report reveals what she said went down.

Separate photos of actors Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

Entertainment & Arts

Brad Pitt sues Angelina Jolie over sale of the winery where they got married

Brad Pitt wants Angelina Jolie’s sale of Chateau Miraval stake undone, a new lawsuit says, claiming a Russian oligarch is angling for winery control.

Still going in 2023

Angelina Jolie

Entertainment & Arts

Angelina Jolie says stress from divorce led to Bell’s palsy and details her plans to leave Hollywood

Angelina Jolie reveals that the stress of divorcing Brad Pitt led to Bell’s palsy and that she plans to leave Hollywood where she can no longer live freely.

A man in a suit and a woman in a formal gown arrive on an awards show red carpet

Entertainment & Arts

Brad Pitt goes off on Angelina Jolie’s ‘vindictive’ winery sale. And she fires back

Brad Pitt is accusing Angelina Jolie of ‘secretly’ selling her share of their Chateau Miraval winery ‘to seize profits.’ But she cites alleged abuse.

Into 2024

Actors Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt pose for photographers in black tuxedos

Entertainment & Arts

Angelina Jolie blames Brad Pitt’s NDA for scuttling winery sale, alleges abuse before plane altercation

Angelina Jolie files a motion to compel Brad Pitt’s communications about an ‘onerous’ NDA he wanted. She says it tanked sale of her Chateau Miraval share to him.

Angelina Jolie walks in a long green gown next to her daughter Shiloh who hears a patchwork shirt

Entertainment & Arts

Shiloh Jolie’s attorney fires back on name-change chatter: ‘Merely following legal process’

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s lawyer touches on ‘painful events’ behind her name-change request, which led to the placement of a legally required notice in the L.A. Times

Final resolution?

The former couple entered into a written agreement to settle the divorce in the last week of 2024. But the other dispute, about the sale of half of Chateau Miraval, remains outstanding. A judge still needs to sign off on the agreement.

Actors Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt pose for photographers in black tuxedos

Movies

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt finally settle divorce after 8 years in court. Why so long?

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt on Monday signed off on a default declaration filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, settling their eight-year divorce.

More to Read

MoviesEntertainment & ArtsBreaking NewsRelationships

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Movies

Advertisement