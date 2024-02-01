Margot Robbie, feeling ‘blessed’ for ‘Barbie,’ responds to Oscars snubs after outcry

Margot Robbie said she is “beyond ecstatic” that “Barbie” received a total of eight Academy Award nominations, including one for best picture.

Robbie, who is a producer for the bubblegum pink summer blockbuster, said at a recent screening of the film that she revels in the lasting cultural impact of “Barbie” amid outcry for her Oscars snub.

“There’s no way to feel sad when you know you’re this blessed,” she said at a Screen Actors Guild event on Tuesday, according to Deadline.

Nominations for the 2024 Academy Awards dropped Jan. 23, with the “Barbenheimer” phenomenon leading the pack. Christopher Nolan‘s “Oppenheimer” snagged 13 nominations and “Barbie” received eight. Both films are in the running for the ceremony’s marquee best picture prize.

After nominations came down, “Barbie” fans swiftly expressed disappointment in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences as Robbie and “Barbie” director Greta Gerwig were shut out of the actress in a leading role and director categories, respectively. “Barbie” did earn Gerwig and partner Noah Baumbach (“Marriage Story”) a nomination for the writing (adapted screenplay) prize.

On X (formerly Twitter), handfuls of users reacted to Robbie and Gerwig’s snubs, some hinging on “Barbie’s” record-breaking box-office performance and others taking issue with Ryan Gosling‘s nomination for his performance as Ken. Several fans also said last week’s snubs exemplified the film’s key messages about gender inequality and patriarchy.

“How did voters justify giving ‘Barbie,’ with its very clear message that women have to dance backward in heels to get half the validation their male peers get, a best picture nom while ignoring the two women who made that picture possible?” wrote The Times’ Mary McNamara.

Robbie and Gerwig received additional support from former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and tennis trailblazer Billie Jean King.

“While it can sting to win the box office but not take home the gold, your millions of fans love you,” Clinton tweeted. “You’re both so much more than Kenough.”

“Really upset about #Barbie being snubbed, especially in the Best Director category,” King said. “The movie is absolutely brilliant, and Greta Gerwig is a genius.”

Echoing some fans’ sentiments, Robbie said Tuesday that Gerwig deserves a directing nomination for “Barbie.”

“What she did is a once-in-a-career, once-in-a-lifetime thing,” Robbie reportedly said.

“Barbie” is also in the running for actress in a supporting role with a nomination for America Ferrera. The film also received recognition in the costume design, music (two nominations for original song) and production design categories.

Robbie, also known for “Suicide Squad” and “Babylon,” reflected on how the audience reacted to “Barbie” and its place in the cultural conversation.

“We set out to do something that would shift culture, affect culture, just make some sort of impact,” she said. “And it’s already done that, and some, way more than we ever dreamed it would. And that is truly the biggest reward that could come out of all of this.”