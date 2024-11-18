Vladimir Shklyarov, ballet star who dazzled with Russia’s Mariinsky Theatre, dies at 39

Vladimir Shklyarov, seen in the Mariinsky Ballet Theatre‘s production of George Balanchine’s “Tchaikovsky Pas de Deux,” has died. He was 39.

Vladimir Shklyarov, who impressed ballet audiences as a principal dancer with Russia’s prestigious Mariinsky Ballet Theatre, has died. He was 39.

Shklyarov died “tragically” Saturday, the Mariinsky announced Monday in a statement on its website. “His loss is deeply felt by the entire Mariinsky family and the wider ballet world.” The theater’s missive did not provide additional details about the circumstances of the performer’s death, but Shklyarov reportedly died after falling from the fifth floor of a building.

A Mariinsky spokesperson told Russian News outlet Fontanka that Shklyarov was set to undergo spinal surgery Monday and had been taking painkillers for a back injury, according to the Guardian. Russian state media outlet RIA Novosti reported Saturday that an investigation into Shklyarov’s death has been launched and the “previous cause of death was an accident.”

As news of Shklyarov’s death broke Saturday, the ballet world mourned the dancer who impressed with his gravity-defying leaps and charming stage presence. The American Ballet Theatre, where Shklyarov performed as a guest artist in 2014 and 2015, wrote on Instagram that he had left “an indelible mark on our stage and in our hearts.”

“Rest in peace, Vladimir. Your light will continue to shine through the beauty you brought to this world,” ABT captioned its post, which featured photos of Shklyarov performing with ABT’s Stella Abrera in “Giselle.”

Shklyarov’s Mariinsky collaborators including Diana Vishneva and Maria Khoreva also paid tribute. Vishneva remembered Shklyarov’s warm personality and honored her frequent pas de deux partner. Khoreva shared rehearsal footage of Shklyarov in “La Bayadère,” captioning the video “Volodya...if we could do it again...”

The Mariinsky’s Alina Somova, Royal Ballet’s Marianela Nuñez and ABT’s Calvin Royal III were among the ballet stars to express their condolences in the comments section of Khoreva’s post.

Shklyarov spent his entire professional ballet career at the Mariinsky, beginning in 2003. He was born Feb. 9, 1985, in Leningrad and was a graduate of the distinguished Vaganova Academy of Russian Ballet, whose notable male alumni also include Mikhail Baryshnikov and Rudolf Nureyev. He was promoted to principal dancer in 2011.

“His performances were characterised by an impeccable technique, dramatic intensity, and an innate musicality that made him a true artist of the stage,”the Mariinsky said Monday.

During his tenure Shklyarov had impressed with contemporary and classical ballets alike, ranging from “The Nutcracker” and “Don Quixote” to George Balanchine’s “Tchaikovsky Pas de Deux” and “Jewels.” A year into his principal days, Shklyarov came to Costa Mesa’s Segerstrom Center for the Arts as Prince Siegfried in the Mariinsky’s 2012 production of “Swan Lake.” He performed opposite Oksana Skorik,who performed as both Odile and Odette.

“[Shklyarov] shot skyward with grand jetés that just hung there and explosive beats, doling these out for maximum effect. For the first half, he was the melancholy Prince with a black cloud dogging him,” dance critic Laura Bleiberg wrote for The Times in 2012. “His astonishment at finding 32 perfectly synchronized swan-women affected us too. And stumbling upon Odette, his true love, became a believable miracle.

“With that level of commitment, the two leads made a powerful and spontaneous connection,” Bleiberg added

Shklyarov knew he thrived as a solo dancer, noting in interviews that he had struggled to adjust and follow lines in corps de ballet roles. As a principal, Shklyarov constantly held himself to high standards.

“The dancer should leave the audience with the feeling that they have seen your best performance,” he said in a 2023 interview in Russian, which has been translated to English. He also expressed hopes to become a “real mentor” to upcoming talent.

Shklyarov was named an honored artist of Russia in 2020.

The Mariinsky said Monday it will host a memorial service for its late performer Thursday at its White Foyer. The memorial will be followed by a church funeral service and a burial ceremony.