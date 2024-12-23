As Blake Lively sues ‘It Ends With Us’ co-star Justin Baldoni, collaborators take her side

“It Ends With Us” star Blake Lively sued her co-star Justin Baldoni over the weekend for alleged sexual harassment.

Several of Blake Lively’s former co-stars and collaborators have thrown their weight behind her, as she takes “It Ends With Us” star and director Justin Baldoni to court.

Lively sued Baldoni for sexual harassment, retaliation and several other charges in a complaint filed Friday, months after rumors of a behind-the-scenes feud between the “It Ends With Us” stars overshadowed the film’s summer release. After reports of Lively’s allegations spread over the weekend, her former collaborators including America Ferrera and director Paul Feig have spoken out in support.

“As Blake’s friends and sisters for over twenty years, we stand with her in solidarity as she fights back against the reported campaign waged to destroy her reputation,” Lively’s “Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” co-stars Ferrera, Amber Tamblyn and Alexis Bledel said in a shared social media statement.

The “Traveling Pants” trio praised Lively’s “courage” to demand a “safe workplace” on set and condemned the allegations detailed in her lawsuit, which also lists Baldoni’s Wayfarer Studios and some producers as defendants. Wayfarer owns “It Ends With Us.” The movie, adapted from Colleen Hoover’s 2016 novel, follows a woman who faces domestic violence and emotional abuse.

Lively alleged she experienced improper behavior on set, including producers allegedly showing nude videos and images of women, making comments about her weight, and physical touching and sexual remarks without consent. The complaint also details multiple scenes — including a birth scene — where Lively allegedly felt uncomfortable. Baldoni also allegedly pressed Lively about her sex life with her husband, “Deadpool” star Ryan Reynolds.

In January, Lively participated in a meeting about the sexual harassment allegations before filming carried on after the Hollywood strikes, according to the complaint. Other members of the cast and crew also raised concerns about the work environment. Ultimately, the cast agreed to follow a contract that laid out protections against sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior and wrapped the film. Then the press tour drama, centered on their behind-the-scenes rift, ensued.

“Mr. Baldoni and his Wayfarer associates embarked on a sophisticated press and digital plan in retaliation for Ms. Lively exercising her legally-protected right to speak up about their misconduct on the set, with the additional objective of intimidating her and anyone else from revealing in public what actually occurred,” the complaint said.

Lively’s “Traveling Pants” collaborators accused the defendants “of a premeditated and vindictive effort that ensued to discredit [Lively’s] voice” and slammed the “exploitation of domestic violence survivors’ stories to silence a woman who asked for safety.”

Feig, who directed Lively for “A Simple Favor,” dubbed the actor “one of the most professional, creative, collaborative, talented and kind people I’ve ever worked with.”

Speaking on her allegations, he tweeted on Sunday: “She truly did not deserve any of this smear campaign against her. I think it’s awful she was put through this.”

Hoover showed Lively love on Instagram, writing in a story that the actor has “been nothing but honest, kind, supportive and patient” since they connected, according to E! She added: “Thank you for being exactly the human that you are. Never change. Never wilt.”

Stars who have worked with Lively aren’t the only people coming to her defense. In a statement to NBC News, “Aquaman” star Amber Heard reacted to the Lively-Baldoni lawsuit. Two years ago, Heard and ex-husband Johnny Depp engaged in one of Hollywood’s most publicized defamation cases in recent years. Depp, amid the legal battle, enlisted the help of publicity veteran Melissa Nathan and Heard seemed to quickly fall from public grace.

Baldoni reportedly hired Nathan amid the “It Ends With Us” scandal in the summer.

“Social media is the absolute personification of the classic saying ‘A lie travels halfway around the world before truth can get its boots on,’” Heard said. “I saw this firsthand and up close. It’s as horrifying as it is destructive.”

Amid the legal fallout, Baldoni was reportedly dropped from agency WME, which also continues to represent Lively. In a statement, Baldoni’s attorney Bryan Freedman denied the allegations against his client, calling the complaint a “desperate attempt” by Lively to repair her “negative reputation.”

“These claims are completely false, outrageous and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt and rehash a narrative in the media,” Freedman said.

Times staff writer Queenie Wong contributed to this report.