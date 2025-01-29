Comedian Ken Flores dies at 28, remembered for his ‘infectious laugh and presence’ in the L.A. comedy scene

Comedian Ken Flores, a rising talent in the Los Angeles stand-up comedy scene, died on Tuesday, according to his manager, Cameron Silzle. His body was discovered at his home Tuesday afternoon around 2 p.m. No cause of death was immediately available. He was 28.

His family shared the news on his Instagram account Wednesday. “It is with great sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of our friend, brother, and son, Kenyi Flores. Please respect our privacy at this time as we are all shocked and devastated by this loss.”

Originally from Chicago, Flores quickly became a beloved figure in L.A. stand-up, where he found a second home among the city’s various comedy clubs including Hollywood‘s Laugh Factory, the Comedy Store and Hollywood Improv. He also toured and befriended seasoned stand-up veterans like Gabriel Iglesias, Jo Koy, and Felipe Esparza. Flores was also a vital piece in the next wave of standout Latin comedians and was scheduled to embark on a national tour with comedy stars Ralph Barbosa and close friend Rene Vaca.

Advertisement

“We were gonna break seven figures [with the income from this tour], we were gonna be millionaires together, it was gonna special,” Vaca told The Times. “Hopefully we can still do it in honor of him and give all the money to his family or something. The timing is so messed up because we just found out the news about the tour the day before and then this happens.”

Vaca, who is a regular headliner at Hollywood’s Laugh Factory for his monthly show Leg Day, is still scheduled to go on Wednesday night at 10 p.m. in honor of Flores.

Tributes to Flores poured in Wednesday as news of his death spread throughout the L.A. comedy community.

Advertisement

In a statement to The Times, Iglesias said, “I feel honored to have spent time with Ken. Of course he was hilarious but above all he was kind, respectful and fun to be around. He will be missed.”

Esparza, another longtime mentor of Flores, told The Times he’ll always remember him as his “big little brother with an infectious laugh and presence.”

Advertisement

Barbosa, who grew closer with him recently prior to their scheduled tour together, told The Times, “Ken was funny as hell, he was real as hell, he was never fake with anybody just to get a step ahead. Anything he accomplished he did through merit and hard work. … I admired him a lot and I admired his comedy.”

Big in stature and even bigger in personality, Flores had a special way of connecting with people — his crowd work was unparalleled, but it was his authenticity, humor and raw honesty that truly resonated with audiences everywhere. His relatable material drew people in.

Just days before his passing, Flores shared on X about completing his tour shows alcohol-free, expressing pride and hope for upcoming performances. “So I started my tour a couple weeks ago and I’m proud to say I’ve done every single show, 5 in Portland 1 in Albuquerque and 4 in Atlanta without a single drop of alcohol,” Flores wrote. “Nervous for Phoenix next weekend but I think I got it. I’m not sober just wanna chill a bit.”

In December, Flores filmed his first comedy special which has not yet been released. The comedian was currently in the midst of a tour that began in Portland, Ore., on Jan. 10 and was scheduled to conclude in San Diego, Calif., on April 19.

“There is so much of Ken Flores that the world didn’t get to see, he was more than a stand-up comedian, he was one of the greatest human beings in the world,” Vaca said. “I always said he was my favorite comedian, and we always called him God’s favorite comedian. ... He’s changed me as a comedian and he changed the world. He’s the best, he’s the goat.”

Writer Ali Lerman contributed to this report.

