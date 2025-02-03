Former nanny’s lawsuit accuses Neil Gaiman of human trafficking, rape, calling her ‘slave’

British fantasy author Neil Gaiman has been accused of human trafficking, sexual abuse, assault and rape in a lawsuit filed against him and estranged wife Amanda Palmer by their former nanny.

The nanny, Scarlett Pavlovich, alleges in a lawsuit filed in a Wisconsin federal court Monday that Gaiman brutally and repeatedly raped and sexually assaulted her while she was working for the couple without pay. Pavlovich also accused Palmer of human trafficking in the suit and claimed that Palmer was aware of the abuse she faced at Gaiman’s hands and did nothing to stop it.

The lawsuit details a series of degrading sexual acts that Gaiman allegedly performed on Pavlovich without consent while she was providing babysitting and nanny services for the couple’s child in 2022.

“Gaiman repeatedly physically and emotionally abused Scarlett, raping her vaginally and anally, humiliating her, forcing her into sexual conduct in front of Gaiman’s child, and forcing her to touch and lick feces and urine,” the complaint states. Gaiman called Pavlovich “slave” and ordered her to call him “master,” the complaint states.

The lawsuit claims that the couple intentionally withheld Pavlovich’s pay to keep her as an “economic hostage.”

“Gaiman and Palmer intended to have Pavlovich trapped, vulnerable, and penniless, because that would leave her without a real chance to defend herself or escape,” the complaint states. “It worked.”

Gaiman and Palmer could not be immediately reached for comment. The pair separated in 2020 and are involved in a divorce and custody battle.

Gaiman has previously denied all accusations of sexual misconduct in a blog post shared on his website on Jan. 15, following a story published by New York Magazine detailing sexual assault claims made by eight women, including Pavlovich, against the acclaimed author.

“As I re-review everything that actually happened as opposed to what is being alleged — I don’t accept there was any abuse,” wrote Gaiman. “To repeat, I have never engaged in non-consensual sexual activity with anyone.”

Gaiman has sold more than 50 million copies of his books worldwide, several of which have been adapted for film and television. In response to the New York Magazine allegations, publishing company Dark Horse Comics announced that it would no longer print his works “American Gods” and “Good Omens” and canceled his “Anansi Boys” comic series.

Pavlovich’s lawsuit alleges that Gaiman has a decades-long history of sexual misconduct that he has worked to conceal.

“Gaiman has entered into several agreements to provide compensation to women he has victimized, in some cases, for hundreds of thousands of dollars,” the complaint states.

The lawsuit alleges that Palmer, an American singer and songwriter, was well aware of his history of abuse and did nothing to protect Pavlovich after introducing her to Gaiman. It also alleges that she knew Pavlovich was economically insecure, a survivor of sexual abuse and had significant mental health challenges.

The lawsuit against the couple was filed in Wisconsin, where Gaiman has a residence. Pavlovich is simultaneously suing Palmer in New York and Massachusetts, based on the belief that Palmer has a residence in one of these states. That case will proceed in the district of Palmer’s choosing, according to the complaint.

Pavlovich met Palmer in Auckland, New Zealand, in 2020, when Pavlovich was 22 years old, according to the complaint.

Pavlovich had recently lost her housing and been sleeping on the beach. She would sometimes run errands for Palmer, and perform babysitting and household chores — all without compensation, according to the complaint.

Pavlovich alleges that Gaiman, then 61, first raped her in February 2022 when she was working for the couple as a babysitter.

After the first alleged rape, Palmer offered Pavlovich a position as a live-in nanny caring for their child at both Palmer’s and Gaiman’s houses on Waiheke Island near Auckland. Pavlovich was housing insecure at the time, desperate for secure employment and an affordable place to live, according to the complaint.

Gaiman, 64, allegedly promised to use his “tremendous industry influence” to promote Pavlovich’s writing career. She accepted the job.

The alleged rape and sexual abuse then continued for several months, all while Pavlovich continued to work as a nanny without compensation.

She was not paid until several months after she finished working for the couple, by which time she had been hospitalized for suicidal ideation, according to the complaint. The complaint states that Gaiman’s abuse is to blame for her suicidal thoughts.

Pavlovich is seeking compensatory and punitive damages in an amount to be determined at trial but which is believed to be in excess of $1 million, according to the complaint.