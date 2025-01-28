Neil Gaiman dropped by publisher Dark Horse Comics over sexual assault allegations

Dark Horse Comics has taken a stance against author Neil Gaiman, who faces multiple allegations of sexual assault.

The publishing company over the weekend announced it will no longer publish the “American Gods” and “Good Omens” author’s work. As part of taking “seriously the allegations against” Gaiman, Dark Horse Comics said on X (formerly Twitter) that it also has canceled his “Anansi Boys” comic series and collected volume.

A representative for Gaiman did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment.

Dark Horse Comics, which still features Gaiman’s work on its website, shared its statement weeks after several women accused the writer of sexual assault in a story published by New York Magazine. In the article published Jan. 13, eight women accused Gaiman, 64, of assault, abuse and coercion. The allegations stemmed from the 1990s to 2022 when he was living in the United States, Britain and New Zealand.

Several of the women who came forward about the alleged abuse for the New York article previously shared their stories in July 2024 on the Tortoise Media podcast “Master: The Allegations Against Neil Gaiman.” A day after the article was published, Gaiman published a statement to his website denying the women’s allegations.

“I’m far from a perfect person, but I have never engaged in non-consensual activity with anyone. Ever,” he asserted in his lengthy missive.

Gaiman wrote about his efforts to “do the work needed,” regain the trust of loved ones and readers and reflect on his past. He wrote: “I don’t accept there was any abuse.”

Gaiman has sold more than 50 million copies of his books, including “The Sandman” and “Coraline,” worldwide. He has channeled that success into a lucrative Hollywood career built off TV and movie adaptations of his work. That now faces some uncertainty amid the sexual assault allegations.

Disney, which was set to adapt Gaiman’s novel “The Graveyard Book” for film, hit pause on the production in September, months after Tortoise Media broke news of the allegations in July. Shortly after Disney’s move, Gaiman distanced himself from the third and final season of Prime Video’s “Good Omens.”

Following Gaiman’s exit, Amazon decided in October it would shift its “Good Omens” series finale efforts. Instead of a full season, “Good Omens” will end with a 90-minute episode sans Gaiman, multiple outlets reported. It’s currently unclear whether Amazon will move forward with that sole episode.

Amazon in 2021 also secured a series order to adapt Gaiman’s “Anansi Boys.” Delroy Lindo, Malachi Kirby, CCH Pounder, Jason Watkins, Fiona Shaw and Whoopi Goldberg have since joined the cast. The status of the “Anansi Boys” production also remains unclear.

A representative for Amazon did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for more information.

Beyond Prime Video, Gaiman’s work found new life at Netflix, which adapted his “Dead Boy Detectives” and “The Sandman” for TV. The former was canceled after its first season in August but “The Sandman” secured a second season. Netflix revealed in September that “The Sandman” would return in 2025. A representative for the streaming giant did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for more information.

Times staff writer Nardine Saad contributed to this report.