Billie Eilish interviews Ariana Grande at ‘Wicked’ screening as duo teases potential collaboration

Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande, at right, pictured with Cynthia Erivo and Finneas O’Connell at the 2024 Oscars, have hinted that they may make music together.

Pop music superstars Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande came together to talk all things “Wicked” — and in the midst of gushing over each other’s work, they hinted at making music together.

Eilish interviewed Grande on Tuesday night after a screening of “Wicked” for an audience of directors and members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences at the DGA Theater. Eilish, who admitted she’s been a big fan of Grande’s for years, raved about both Grande’s body of work and the film during the half-hour Q&A. A portion of the conversation was recorded and first published by Variety .

“I’ve always thought of you as — and I’m sure everyone agrees — one of the greatest singers of our generation,” Eilish said. When Grande tried to return the compliment, Eilish quipped back, “This is not about me, ma’am.”

Advertisement

After discussing the film and Grande’s Oscar-nominated role of Glinda, Eilish slipped out of moderator mode and back into her musician habits, saying they only had time for a few more “songs.”

She quickly realized she mistakenly said “songs” instead of “questions,” and the pair laughed as the audience erupted into raucous cheers. “I’m on tour, you guys, I’m used to saying that. Sorry,” Eilish said.

As Eilish checked her notes, Grande suggested, “We do need to do that, at some point, though,” referring to the two singing together. Eilish quickly agreed. “Do it now!” one audience member shouted. The duo continued laughing before politely declining the crowd’s clamors for an extemporaneous duet. “We’re vocal resting for now,” Grande said.

Advertisement

Eilish and Grande were both recently nominated for Grammy Awards for musical partnerships — Eilish for her work on Charli XCX’s remix of “Guess” and Grande for her version of “The Boy Is Mine” featuring Brandy and Monica.

The rest of the evening was marked by mutual love and compliments.

“My mom is laughing at me because I’m such a fan,” Eilish said. “I remember finding out that you got the job on the internet and being like ‘F— yeah, that’s so sick! She’s wanted that for so long.’ And I didn’t even know you then at all. I was so excited.”

She also added that she was thrilled to see paparazzi photos of Grande in costume from the set of the film. When Grande said she was touched to hear her excitement, Eilish added, “I’ve been rooting for you, b—.”