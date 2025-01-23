‘Wicked’ fans, rejoicify for the movie’s 10 Oscar nominations

Let us be glad, let us be grateful — “Wicked” has earned 10 Oscar nominations.

Universal’s big-screen take on the blockbuster musical was recognized on Thursday morning for the performances of lead actress Cynthia Erivo and supporting actress Ariana Grande , costume design, production design, film editing, sound, makeup and hairstyling, visual effects and original score.

“Wicked” fans also can rejoicify that the movie was among the nominees in the category of best picture.

The Universal release has grossed $709 million at the global box office since it hit theaters last Thanksgiving, making it Hollywood’s highest-grossing film adaptation of a Broadway musical . It also set a record with its digital release on New Year’s Eve, collecting $26 million in its first day and $70 million in its first week.

Advertisement

This also means “Wicked” is among the Oscar-nominated adaptations of Broadway musicals — 10 of which went on to win best picture , the most recent being 2002’s “Chicago.”

Awards 2025 Oscar nominations list Thursday brings the nominations for the 97th Academy Awards, to be held on March 2. Here’s the list of 2025 Oscar nominees.

“Wicked’s” Oscar nominations are the latest update in its awards haul, following its five Screen Actors Guild award nominations and its 11 Critics Choice Awards nominations . It also took the top prize from the National Board of Review . Earlier this month, the movie took home the Golden Globe for box office achievement out of its four nominations.

Set before Dorothy’s arrival in “The Wizard of Oz,” “Wicked” centers on the two women who become Glinda the Good Witch and the Wicked Witch of the West, and the change in their friendship when society pits them against each other. Jon M. Chu directs the two-part adaptation of the Stephen Schwartz stage musical phenomenon, based on Gregory Maguire’s 1995 novel, L. Frank Baum’s 1900 fantasy novel and the 1939 film adaptation. The second film, titled “Wicked: For Good,” hits theaters on Nov. 21.

Advertisement

Rachel Sennott and Bowen Yang — the latter of whom is part of the “Wicked” cast — announced the Oscar nominations on Thursday morning.

The 97th Academy Awards will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 2, at 4 p.m. PT from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Conan O’Brien will host the ceremony for the first time.