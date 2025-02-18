Comedian Rosebud Baker hits the ‘Mother Lode’ with motherhood 

Rosebud Baker is an actor, writer and comedian who somehow manages to blend dark humor and sharp wit, all while wearing the face of an angel. She’s fearless, funny and turns even the most traumatic experiences into comedy gold. Her latest adventure? Motherhood.

Baker is currently a writer for “Weekend Update” on “Saturday Night Live.” Her second special, “The Mother Lode,” gives a fresh take on the inner turmoil of mom life, before and after. Premiering Tuesday on Netflix, and shot during pregnancy and post birth, “The Mother Lode” gives an entertaining behind-the-scenes look at how her world is changing in real time.

We talked to Baker about making fun of the news, her roller-coaster path from resisting motherhood to struggling to get there, and on becoming a psychopath. Unrelated, but also related.

I wanted to start this off pouring out a little for “Life & Beth.” I really loved that show. So beautifully written.

Rosebud Baker: Thank you so much. It was so fun to shoot, and I really enjoyed every second on that set and shooting in New Orleans. It was just the most fun. But it’s also TV. I think if there’s anything I learned at SNL, it’s that nothing is precious and nothing is that sacred. You enjoy it while it lasts, you know?

SNL should have a great 2025 though! Two months in and it’s already wild. Are you just numb to the news at this point?

It feels like we were sober, and now we’re shooting meth. Like within the first week, shooting meth. Being at SNL has also taught me to read the news and not have an emotional reaction to it. It’s like I’ve trained my brain to read it and think, OK, what’s funny about that? It’s almost like training yourself to be a psychopath.

A mommy psychopath. “The Mother Lode” is so great, and I mean that, but dumb this down for me. Pregnant, not pregnant. Did you go into labor while you were taping?

This was actually all part of the plan! I was pregnant and I knew I wanted to shoot a special. It had been so long since I’d shot “ Whiskey Fists” and I wanted to get material out there, but I honestly didn’t know if I was fully ready. I’ve seen a lot of material that’s from pregnant people, but I haven’t seen a lot of material about what happens after. And I was really curious and mostly anxious about what happens after, because I wasn’t even fully convinced that I was doing the right thing. I wasn’t somebody that was like, I definitely want kids. So, I wanted to do a special, but I was also really scared. One day I was sitting at the Comedy Cellar talking to Ryan Hamilton about it and he was like, “You should just shoot some now, and shoot some later. Then put them together.” I was like, well why don’t I do that? From there, I just thought, having a kid changes you, but the world around you stays the same. Then I was like, what if I shot it that way in the same place, in the same color outfit? On the same stage, but one year later, and I’d sort of just be reporting for the people. Life half-journalism.

It really was a fun twist! I’ve seen specials cut up in different locations, but nothing like big/small.

Honestly, I’m glad I did it this way because I was not ready. Everybody says stuff like, “You’ve been tired before, you can do it.” I was really tired before and I just had no idea. I wanted to report to people who don’t know if they want kids. Maybe it’ll be helpful for people to be in my shoes. I’m just so excited for people to see this special. I really have spent a lot of time thinking about people who are child-free, people who become moms, the way that you feel invisible afterward, the identity crisis — all of that.

Something else helpful you did, whether you knew it or not, was talk about your miscarriages. Not a funny topic, and this will look awful in print, but somehow you made it funny.

Thank you! I hope I did. There are so many people who have been through it. I went through two miscarriages back to back, and I had posted about it a couple months later. Once I said something, I was shocked by all of these DMs from both men and women telling me they went through it. I was like, if it’s this common, how are we not talking about this more? And I don’t know why, but for me, sad things are always the funniest. I don’t know what that says about my mental health, but if it’s not even a little bit sad, it’s not totally fun to me. I just have that reaction. It is kind of like the ultimate misdirect, you know what I mean?

That’s how you know you were born to be a comic. Now that motherhood is clicking, the special is coming out, and you still have a killer job, do things feel a bit calmer?

I am getting more comfortable now, but I do miss doing nothing while sitting on my couch in a deep intense way. I still do it when she’s napping though, I just sit on my phone and fully dissociate. Actually, I kind of did the same things before I had a baby. I just wasn’t on my feet as much and I never had to get nervous when my house was quiet before.

