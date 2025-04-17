Haley Joel Osment arrested on suspicion of public intoxication at popular ski resort

“The Sixth Sense” star Haley Joel Osment is no longer in custody after he was recently arrested in Mammoth Lakes.

Actor Haley Joel Osment’s recent trip to a California ski resort included more than just snowy slopes: a run-in with law officials and his arrest were also in store.

The 37-year-old “Blink Twice” and “The Sixth Sense” star was arrested April 8 on suspicion of public intoxication and possession of an unidentified controlled substance in Mammoth Lakes, according to People and TMZ.

Sgt. Jason Heilman of the Mammoth Lakes Police Department confirmed to People that the former child star, the brother of “Young Sheldon” actor Emily Osment, was booked and “is no longer in custody.” Law enforcement received a call about an allegedly intoxicated individual at the popular Mammoth Mountain ski resort, according to TMZ, which first reported the arrest on Wednesday. Ski patrollers were with Osment when police arrived to the resort, the website said.

Advertisement

A representative for the Mammoth Lakes Police Department did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for confirmation Thursday. The Times also did not immediately hear back from representatives for Osment.

Osment, best known for his haunting performance in M. Night Shyamalan’s “Sixth Sense,” first faced legal troubles in 2006 when he was charged with misdemeanor drunk driving after crashing his car in La Cañada Flintridge. More than a decade later, Osment sparked a police response in 2018 for allegedly making verbal threats to American Airlines staff in the Las Vegas airport after missing his flight. Police received a call about the “unruly passenger” but did not make contact with the “Poker Face” actor.

Earlier this year, Osment was among the thousands of Angelenos who lost their homes in the devastating wildfires that ravaged parts of Southern California in January. Emily Osment said in a January Instagram post that their parents also lost their home in the Eaton fire.

Advertisement

Amid the January blazes, Haley Joel Osment wrote in a since-expired Instagram story: “My heart would be so full every time I drove home - it was such a special place — I loved living there — our forest and our mountains and our homes — all gone.”