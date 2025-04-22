Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias and Jo Koy announce Super Bowl-size comedy show at SoFi Stadium

Comedians Jo Koy, left, and Gabriel Iglesias, a.k.a. Fluffy, are photographed at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. On Tuesday the pair announced their potentially record-breaking performance at the venue on March 21, 2026.

Two of L.A.’s biggest comedians are teaming up to grab the mic for what they anticipate will be the largest comedy show in history.

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias and Jo Koy on Tuesday announced that they’ll be headlining the first stand-up performance at SoFi Stadium on March 21, 2026 — setting their sights on a sold-out crowd of 70,000 fans. If achieved, this number would eclipse the current Guinness World Record-holding comedy audience of 67,733 pulled off by German comedian Mario Barth at the Olympiastadion in Berlin in 2008.

Announcing the show exclusively to The Times, Koy and Iglesias said that this massive undertaking will be a major moment not only for their fans who’ve supported them for decades, but for the art form of stand-up comedy.

“For one day, the two of us will be Taylor Swift,” Iglesias joked.

The two longtime friends, who frequently pop up at each other’s sold-out arena shows, said they felt the time was right to finally make a major co-headlining appearance together. They’ll be performing their sets back to back on one night only with an array of special guests, surprise moments and plenty of other hilarious interruptions that will make for a roughly four-hour show.

Advertisement

“I think every time that we crash each other’s shows, we see the reaction of the fans, and people get excited,” Iglesias said sitting outside SoFi with Koy on a recent afternoon talking about the show set to happen next spring. “And the more we do that, the more we realize we have a lot of the same fans. We’ve always wanted to do shows together, yeah, like trying to make it make sense.”

Comedians Jo Koy, left, and Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias prepare to perform at SoFi Stadium next spring. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Looking across the giant man-made lake in front of SoFi’s enormous structure, Koy can hardly contain his joyous disbelief that he’ll be performing at one of the largest NFL stadiums in the country where the Rams and Chargers play.

Advertisement

“I play the Forum, and then as I’m pulling in this … it’s dwarfing the Forum,” Koy said. “This is a massive deal. To share the stage with this guy is gonna be incredible.”

Between the success and fan bases of both comedians, the potential of a record-setting stand-up show seems statistically within reach.

In 2022, Long Beach comedian Iglesias was the first comic to sell out the 56,000-seat Dodger Stadium as part of the debut of the biennial Netflix Is a Joke Festival in L.A. He also set a record for fines incurred by a performer for going over his allotted time slot (a hefty $250,000 for not leaving the venue until 4 a.m.). “I’m the reason the Dodgers could afford Ohtani this year,” Iglesias joked. “That being said, I’ve learned a couple things, and we’re gonna apply them to this. And I think that it has to make sense, and it’s gonna make sense.”

Advertisement

Last year, Koy also made comedy history by performing two back-to-back sold-out shows at the Forum, bringing him to a record-setting total of six sold-out headlining shows for a comedian at the Inglewood venue that seats more than 17,500 fans.

The discussion of the pair playing SoFi began when Iglesias came out at Koy’s record-breaking sixth Forum show last February to hand him a plaque for his achievement. In front of the crowd, Iglesias asked Koy if they should contemplate performing “across the street” together, which elicited a roar of excitement from the crowd.

“I always wanted to do a show with [Iglesias] and it was him that was like, ‘Hey, let’s do SoFi,’” Koy said laughing. “Like, can we just start small? ... this is [Iglesias’] brain child. I love it that it took someone like Gabe to come up with something this big and to inspire me to do it.”

Comedians Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, left, and Jo Koy hold up custom Rams and Chargers jerseys in front of SoFi Stadium. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Considering both comedians have made a career of selling out major market arenas in the past, Iglesias said he’s confident his big idea will pay off.

“It needed to be said out loud for us to actually make it real, to make it feel like this is something that can happen,” he said. “Because, I mean, theoretically, mathematically, it should, we should be fine. There should be five of these like Tay-Tay.”

Advertisement

When it comes to playing to the “cheap seats” at the back of the stadium, the comedians said they’re committed to making sure everyone in the venue enjoys the experience of their comedy show, which is being presented by Icon Concerts. Pre-sale begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 23, local time, and tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 25, on Ticketmaster and via the comedians’ websites, jokoy.com and fluffyguy.com.

“That’s always the first thought — is everyone gonna be able to enjoy the experience,” Iglesias said. “And I think you bring in the right production, the right sound, the right lighting, spare no expense on that one, and make sure that every single seat is a good seat.”

“We’re going to have mics everywhere,” Koy said. “That was like, my biggest concern. Let’s make sure we capture everything and make sure everyone sees us. This thing’s massive, it’s nuts.”

This banner career moment for Koy next door to LAX comes on the heels of a rather scary moment in the skies earlier this month as a passenger with his family on an L.A.-bound flight from the Philippines that made an emergency landing in Tokyo after smoke started billowing into the cabin due to an electrical fire.

“I had my family with me, so I’m trying to be strong but inside I’m like, “Oh, my God we’re gonna crash!” Koy said. “When we landed, it was like a new life was handed to us.” If anyone can identify with Koy’s experience it’s Iglesias, who had his own emergency landing in 2023 when a private jet he was on skidded off the runway and landed in a field. “I think [Koy] wins, he had fire,” he quipped.

For Koy and Iglesias, who both survived and thrived in the comedy scene in L.A. for years and became worldwide stars in comedy with a combined 60 years worth of experience between them, performing a show this size is definitely no joke.

Advertisement

“A mega show is in order,” Iglesias said. “I think that the two of us are right at that perfect spot where this is the right time and the right place.”