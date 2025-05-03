Advertisement
Entertainment & Arts

Photos: Kentucky Derby High Fashion Highlights

A race fan smiles at Churchill Downs.
A race fan smiles at Churchill Downs before the 151st running of the Kentucky Oaks horse race Friday in Louisville, Ky.
(Charlie Riedel / Associated Press)
By Associated Press

Kentucky Derby fashion features fascinator hats, coordinating couple outfits, derby dresses and men’s derby attire.

A race fan sits in the stands at Churchill Downs.
A race fan sits in the stands at Churchill Downs before the 151st running of the Kentucky Oaks horse race Friday in Louisville, Ky.
(Charlie Riedel / Associated Press)
A race fan walks through the stands at Churchill Downs.
A race fan walks through the stands at Churchill Downs before the 151st running of the Kentucky Oaks horse race Friday in Louisville, Ky.
(Brynn Anderson / Associated Press)
Race fans walk though a tunnel at Churchill Downs before the 151st running of the Kentucky Oaks horse race Friday in Louisville, Ky.
A race fan walks through a tunnel at Churchill Downs before the 151st running of the Kentucky Oaks horse race. (
A race fan walks though a tunnel at Churchill Downs before the 151st running of the Kentucky Oaks horse race.
A race fan walk through a tunnel at Churchill Downs before the 151st running of the Kentucky Oaks horse race.

Race fans walk though a tunnel at Churchill Downs before the 151st running of the Kentucky Oaks horse race Friday in Louisville, Ky. (Brynn Anderson / Associated Press)

Advertisement
Tre Moser wears patriotic clothing at Churchill Downs
Tre Moser wears patriotic clothing at Churchill Downs before the 151st running of the Kentucky Oaks horse race Friday in Louisville, Ky.
(Charlie Riedel / Associated Press)
A person wears a horse costume at Churchill Downs
A person wears a horse costume at Churchill Downs before the 151st running of the Kentucky Oaks horse race Friday in Louisville, Ky.
(Jon Cherry / Associated Press)
Race fans walk through the stands at Churchill Downs.
Race fans walk through the stands at Churchill Downs before the 151st running of the Kentucky Oaks horse race in Louisville, Ky.
(Jon Cherry / Associated Press)
A race fan watches from the stands at Churchill Downs
A race fan watches from the stands at Churchill Downs before the 151st running of the Kentucky Oaks horse race.
(Brynn Anderson / Associated Press)
A fan cheers during a race at Churchill Downs
A fan cheers during a race at Churchill Downs before the 151st running of the Kentucky Derby horse race Saturday in Louisville, Ky.
(Brynn Anderson / Associated Press)

More to Read

Entertainment & Arts
Associated Press

The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Entertainment & Arts

Advertisement