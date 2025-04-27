Kentucky Derby storylines: Will Bob Baffert win in his return to Churchill Downs?

The Kentucky Derby is back to normal.

Gone is all the talk about the best horses not being there because the trainer of more Derby winners than anyone currently in the sport wasn’t there. Gone is all the talk about a spike in fatalities and the lack of understanding as to why it was happening. Gone is the intrigue about the status of the favorite and if he will run. And gone is the self-congratulatory pomp and circumstance over the 150th running of the most well-known horse race in the world.

Welcome to Kentucky Derby 151.

Saturday’s race could signal a resurgence of Southern California’s status as the training ground of Derby champions, the last coming in the screwed-up COVID-plagued year of 2020 when Authentic won the race in September. This year’s favorite is based at Santa Anita.

Advertisement

The field is considered very competitive, although maybe not very strong at the top. And what about the horses coming from Japan and the Middle East?

All these questions and more will be answered by 4:05 p.m. PDT on Saturday. But until then, here are five storylines that will dominate the conversation in anticipation of horse racing’s biggest race.