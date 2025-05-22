Kieran Culkin joins ‘Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’: Here’s the full cast

Oscar and Emmy winner Kieran Culkin will play Caesar Flickerman in the “Hunger Games” prequel “Sunrise on the Reaping,” a role originated by Stanley Tucci in the first four movies.

An adaptation of Suzanne Collins’ novel of the same name from her hit franchise, “Sunrise on the Reaping” hits theaters Nov. 20, 2026. It is the second prequel to the original “Hunger Games” series, following “The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.”

“Kieran’s scene-stealing presence and undeniable charm are perfect for Caesar Flickerman, the sickeningly watchable host of Panem’s darkest spectacle,” Lionsgate Motion Picture Group co-president Erin Westerman said in a press release. “Stanley Tucci made Caesar unforgettable — and now Kieran will make the role entirely his own.”

Culkin is on a hot streak, most recently winning the Oscar for supporting actor for the dramedy “A Real Pain” and an Emmy for his role as Roman Roy in HBO’s drama “Succession.” He is currently starring in the revival of “Glengarry Glen Ross” on Broadway.

When is ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’ set?

“Sunrise” takes place 24 years before the events of the first novel featuring Katniss Everdeen (played by Jennifer Lawrence in the film franchise) and Peeta Mellark (Josh Hutcherson), and 40 years after “The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.” It focuses on Haymitch Abernathy’s plight during the 50th Hunger Games, known as the Second Quarter Quell, when he became District 12’s second victor. Abernathy, played by Woody Harrelson, is mentor to Katniss and Peeta in the original series.

Who else is cast in the film?

In the prequel, Joseph Zada will play Abernathy. Other previously announced cast members include Mckenna Grace as Maysilee Donner, Jesse Plemons as Plutarch Heavensbee, Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Beetee, Whitney Peak as Lenore Dove Baird, Maya Hawke as Wiress, Lili Taylor as Mags, Ben Wang as Wyatt, Elle Fanning as Effie Trinket, Molly McCann as Louella, Iona Bell as Louella’s Capitol-assigned look-alike Lou Lou and Ralph Fiennes as the main antagonist, President Snow.

How have fans responded to the casting choices?

Fans of the series have been largely enthusiastic about the casting decisions, noting the strong physical likeness between the new stars and their older counterparts in the original series. On Wednesday’s Instagram post announcing Culkin’s casting, several users commented that the casting decisions were in line with fans’ visions for the new film.