‘I can’t believe we’re doing this!’ ‘Lord of the Rings’ stars drink in first Comic-Con
The Times tagged along with ‘Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ stars Sara Zwangobani, Tyroe Muhafidin and Owain Arthur at San Diego Comic-Con.
The reputation of San Diego Comic-Con’s Hall H precedes it. If you’ve ever tried to get in, you know how difficult, and physically exhausting, the line-waiting can be. If you’ve succeeded, you know how much fun the panels, which celebrate some of the biggest movies and TV shows of the year, can be. And if you’ve ever participated in one, you know the experience is still a day-long endurance test, though the challenge has an added layer: talking to a crowd of more than 6,000 people.
“I have never experienced a Hall H and I’ve been wanting to come to Comic-Con my whole life,” said Sara Zwangobani while riding in a van to the San Diego Convention Center to take part in the Comic-Con 2022 panel for her upcoming show, “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.” “These are my people! I can’t believe we’re doing this right now.”
Amazon Prime Video’s “Lord of the Rings” spinoff, which premieres Sept. 2, brought a new trailer and many clips to San Diego as part of its Hall H presentation. We followed Zwangobani, Tyroe Muhafidin and Owain Arthur through their Hall H experience, from the hotel glam room to the Convention Center green room — where nerves started to take hold — to the moment they walked on stage in front of thousands of screaming fans.
“I did not know I was speaking to that many people,” said Muhafidin after the experience. “Otherwise, I would have definitely embarrassed myself.”
