During a brief respite in the battle between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals for the coveted Super Bowl rings (and trophy) Sunday, Amazon Prime Video released the first teaser trailer for its highly touted “Lord of the Rings” television series.

The footage offers a glimpse at the dazzling landscapes of Arda — also known as Earth — including a regal waterside town, lush hillsides and glacial mountains. All the while, a mysterious voice teases these unknown wonders.

As the teaser trailer reminds us, “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” from showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s “Lord of the Rings” books, during the time period known as the Second Age.

Among the familiar characters featured in the 60-second teaser are Morfydd Clark’s Galadriel and Robert Aramayo’s Elrond. Versions of both characters — played by Cate Blanchett and Hugo Weaving, respectively — appeared in Peter Jackson’s “Lord of the Rings” film trilogy.

Other characters spotted in the footage include Ismael Cruz Córdova’s elven archer Arondir, Owain Arthur’s dwarven prince Durin IV and the dwarven princess Disa, portrayed by Sophia Nomvete, as well as those played by Markella Kavenagh, Kip Chapman, Will Fletcher, Charlie Vickers, Benjamin Walker and Daniel Weyman.

Advertisement

Though details about the series remain scant, the ambitious fantasy drama will follow a sprawling cast of characters and their disparate and intertwining storylines as kingdoms rise and fall, peaceful times are threatened and certain (rings of) powers are forged.

The Amazon original series will premiere on Prime Video on Sept. 2.