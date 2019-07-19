Comic-Con: ‘The Walking Dead’ producer confirms another spinoff is in the works

At the “Fear the Walking Dead” Comic-Con panel Friday afternoon, executive producer Scott M. Gimple revealed that more spinoffs of the zombie-apocalypse franchise are in the works.

“Other civilizations [also] survived the apocalypse,” said Gimple, also an executive producer on the original “Walking Dead.” “We’re getting ready to show more of the world in a bunch of different shows.” Gimple also joked that as many as 10 spinoffs were in the works about the ‘Walking Dead’ universe.

The first spinoff, the official teaser for which will be available July 29, will follow a new group of young people who experienced the apocalypse from behind the secure walls of a first-world-style community. Gimple teased that the group will leave their safe home “to risk everything on a dangerous quest.” The as-yet-untitled series will be the third “but probably not the last ‘Walking Dead’ show coming to TV,” the panel’s moderator, Chris Hardwick, said.

Audience reaction for the series was tepid at best. Comparatively, when Hardwick took the stage at the start of the panel, a small portion of the audience cheered and whooped — to which Hardwick replied “glad to be back.” Later in the panel, while asking a question, a female audience member told Hardwick “we missed you last year” and members of the audience cheered and clapped again.

Last year, the “Talking with Chris Hardwick” host stepped down from moderating back-to-back “Walking Dead” and “Fear the Walking Dead” panels following allegations of sexual misconduct.

In 2018, Hardwick was accused of sexual and emotional abuse by his ex-girlfriend actress Chloe Dykstra. He was scrubbed from the Nerdist site he founded and suspended from his AMC talk show for five weeks before being cleared to return.

“After a very careful review, including interviews with numerous individuals, we believe returning Chris to work is the appropriate step,” the company said in a statement at the time.