Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Television

Marianne Williamson’s Democratic debate performance does not disappoint the internet

Author Marianne Williamson said, “If you think any of this wonkiness is going to deal with this dark psychic force of the collectivized hatred that this president is bringing up in this country, then I’m afraid that the Democrats are going to see so
By Tracy Brown Digital Editor 
July 30, 2019
8:08 PM
Share

Marianne Williamson had a lot to live up to after her performance at the first set of Democratic debates left a distinct impression in June. She did not disappoint.

This time, viewers were ready for the bestselling self-help author who left many intrigued yet puzzled with her promise to harness the power of love to defeat Trump.

During the Democratic debate in Detroit on Tuesday, Williamson embraced her position as a Washington outsider by pointing out everything she saw as “wrong about American politics.”

Though her moments were brief, Williamson was more than just a meme-worthy figure when she directly called out systemic racism and injustices faced by communities of color when addressing the Flint water crisis.

Advertisement

According to Williamson, “Flint is just the tip of the iceberg.”

“This is part of the dark underbelly of American society,” she said. “If you think any of this wonkiness [on stage] is going to deal with this dark psychic force of the collectivized hatred that this president is bringing up in this country, then I’m afraid that the Democrats are going to see some very dark days. We need to say it like it is. It’s more than just Flint. It’s all over this country.”

At least some of social media rallied behind Williamson for her frankness about racism as well as the support she expressed for reparations for African Americans.

Advertisement

That said, plenty of people were tweeting in anticipation of Williamson even before she was asked any questions from the moderators and many were ready to make fun.

Advertisement

Throughout the debate, Twitter also responded to other Williamson moments, including the shade she threw to the moderators who cut her off earlier in the evening and when she threw out a “Seinfeld” worthy line when talking about campaign finance.

Williamson’s critics, however, were quick to point out their thoughts about the spiritual guru outside of her debate performance.

Advertisement

TelevisionPoliticsCampaign 2020
Tracy Brown
Follow Us
Tracy Brown is a digital editor and writer working in entertainment for the Los Angeles Times. She helps provide digital content for the Arts and Entertainment sections and has also written for the Travel, Books and Image sections. A Long Beach native, she graduated from UCLA.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement