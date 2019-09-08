The days when September signaled the return of our favorite series after three months of reruns are long gone. But fall still means something in the world of TV: With it comes the Emmys, celebrating the best of the medium’s last year; the launch of the broadcast networks’ season, marking the start of the next; and, this time around, the debut of two brand new platforms — Disney+ (Nov. 12) and Apple TV+ (to be announced). Which is why, after polling The Times TV team about the new and returning series they’re most looking forward to, it was so easy to spread the wealth. Here are the 20 TV shows we’re most excited about this fall, one from each of 20 networks.

