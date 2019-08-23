Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Television

Disney debuts first trailer for ‘Star Wars’ series ‘The Mandalorian’ at D23

Carl Weathers in ‘The Mandalorian’
An image from the Disney+ original series “The Mandalorian,” the first ever live-action TV series in the “Star Wars” universe.
(Melinda Sue Gordon / Lucasfilm)
By Ashley Lee
Tracy Brown
Aug. 23, 2019
5:58 PM
Share

Disney debuted the first trailer for the highly anticipated “Star Wars” original series “The Mandalorian” on Friday during the Disney+ panel at the D23 Expo at the Anaheim Convention Center.

Starring “Game of Thrones” alum Pedro Pascal as the titular blaster-slinging warrior, “The Mandalorian” takes place sometime between the fall of the Empire and the rise of the First Order — in other words, between the events of “Return of the Jedi and “The Force Awakens.”

Pascal’s Mandalorian, whose look is reminiscent of fan-favorite bounty hunters Jango and Boba Fett from the earlier film trilogies, has made his way to the outer reaches of the galaxy, beyond the reach of the laws of the New Republic.

Television
Everything you need to know about Disney’s new streaming service, Disney+
‘The Mandalorian’
Television
Everything you need to know about Disney’s new streaming service, Disney+
Everything we know so far about Disney+, including subscription costs and what films and shows will be available at launch.
Advertisement

The space western also features Gina Carano as Cara Dune, an ex-Rebel Shock Trooper, and Carl Weathers as Greef Carga, the head of a guild of bounty hunters. Giancarlo Esposito, Emily Swallow, Omid Abtahi, Werner Herzog and Nick Nolte are part of the cast as well.

Written and executive produced by Jon Favreau, “The Mandalorian” is the first ever live-action “Star Wars” spin-off made for the small screen.

Dave Filoni, known for his work on animated “Star Wars” shows, will make his live-action directing debut with the series’ premiere episode. Subsequent episode directors include Deborah Chow, Rick Famuyiwa, Bryce Dallas Howard and Taika Waititi.

In addition to Favreau, “The Mandalorian’s” executive producers include Filoni, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson.

Advertisement

“The Mandalorian” will premiere when Disney+ launches on Nov. 12. The streaming service also announced that a series focused on Obi-Wan Kenobi, played by Ewan McGregor, is in the works.

Television
Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi ‘Star Wars’ series is a go at Disney+
OVERRATED: ‘Star Wars’ in 3-D
Television
Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi ‘Star Wars’ series is a go at Disney+
Ewan McGregor will be Obi-Wan Kenobi once again for a Disney+ series.

An untitled Cassian Andor series is also slated to debut on Disney+ during the streaming service’s second year. Diego Luna will reprise his “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” character in this spy thriller set in the early years of the Rebellion (before the events of “Rogue One”). Alan Tudyk will also be back as K-2SO. Stephen Schiff (writer and producer of “The Americans”) will serve as showrunner and executive producer.

In addition, a 12-episode Season 7 of “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” will debut on Disney+ during the first year. The acclaimed animated series is set between the events of the prequel trilogy films “Attack of the Clones” and “Revenge of the Sith.” The show features fan-favorite characters including Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ahsoka Tano and more. The series originally launched on Cartoon Network in 2008, and an unaired sixth season debuted on Netflix in 2014. The episodes of these previous seasons will be available on Disney+ at launch.

TelevisionD23
Newsletters
Get our daily Entertainment newsletter
Ashley Lee
Follow Us
Ashley Lee is an entertainment news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a New York-based editor at the Hollywood Reporter, where she covered film festivals and awards shows, protested alongside Michael Moore and Mark Ruffalo, and got into the room where it happens for “Hamilton’s” Mike Pence moment. She also completed the Eugene O’Neill Theater Center’s National Critics Institute and Poynter’s Power of Diverse Voices workshop, and has written for the Washington Post, Backstage and Billboard, among others.
Tracy Brown
Follow Us
Tracy Brown is a digital editor and writer working in entertainment for the Los Angeles Times. She helps provide digital content for the Arts and Entertainment sections and has also written for the Travel, Books and Image sections. A Long Beach native, she graduated from UCLA.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement