Which streaming service is right for you? Comparison shop with our guide

The television landscape is set for a seismic shift in the coming months, with the arrival of new streaming platforms Apple TV+, Disney+, HBO Max and NBCUniversal’s Peacock. These new options enter an already booming landscape, with established streamers like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime and CBS All Access offering their own lineups of buzzy original series and libraries of binge-able favorites from years past.

Here’s our one-stop comparison shopping guide to how the major streaming services stack up.