Everything you need to know about Disney’s new streaming service, Disney+

What original TV series have been announced?

The "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" is an MCU-set series slated for Disney+. (Marvel / Disney)

Marvel (live-action)

“The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” ( fall 2020): An MCU series, set after the events of “Avengers: Endgame,” following Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson (a.k.a. Falcon) and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes (a.k.a. Winter Soldier). They are t wo of Steve Rogers’ (a.k.a. Captain America) closest friends.

“WandaVision” ( spring 2021): A show about Wanda Maximoff (a.k.a. Scarlet Witch), played by Elizabeth Olsen, and Vision, played by Paul Bettany. The show also will introduce MCU fans to the grown-up Monica Rambeau, played by Teyonah Parris. A much younger Monica made her MCU debut in 2019’s “Captain Marvel .”

“Loki” ( spring 2021): The god of mischief will be the focus of this series, with Tom Hiddleston reprising his role as the fan-favorite villain Loki.

“Hawkeye” ( fall 2021): The show that will introduce Kate Bishop ( whom comic book fans also know as Hawkeye) to the MCU. Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton also will be there.

Gina Carano as Cara Dune in "The Mandalorian," the first live-action "Star Wars" spinoff to come to the small screen. (Melinda Sue Gordon / Lucasfilm)

“Star Wars” (live-action)

“The Mandalorian” ( available at launch) : Set somewhere in the outer reaches of the galaxy, some time between the fall of the Empire and the rise of the First Order — meaning between the events of “Return of the Jedi” and “The Force Awakens” — “The Mandalorian” is a space western starring “Game of Thrones” alum Pedro Pascal as the titular blaster-slinger. Written and executive produced by Jon Favreau, the show is the first live-action “Star Wars” spin off series. The cast also includes Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito, Emily Swallow, Omid Abtahi, Werner Herzog and Nick Nolte. Dave Filoni, known for his work in “Star Wars” animation, is the director of the first episode.

Untitled Cassian Andor Series ( to debut during year two): Diego Luna will be back as Cassian Andor in this spy thriller set in the early years of the Rebellion, before the events of “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.” Alan Tudyk also returns as K-2SO. Stephen Schiff (“The Americans”) will serve as showrunner and executive producer.

Other scripted live-action series

“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” ( available at launch): A 10-episode scripted series (in the mockumentary style) following a group of students preparing to put on East High’s first-ever production of “High School Musical.”

“Diary of a Female President” ( to debut during year one): A series following a 12-year-old Cuban American girl navigating the highs and lows of middle school as she journeys to become the future president of the United States. Gina Rodriguez (“Jane the Virgin”) and Emily Gipson (“I Can and I Will”) will serve as executive producers with Ilana Peña (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”).

“Love, Simon” ( release TBA): Set in the world of the 2018 film “Love, Simon,” the half-hour series will follow Victor, a new student at Creekwood High School who has to adjust to living in a new city while dealing with family issues and struggling with his sexual orientation. He reaches out to Simon for help.



Forky, left, was introduced in "Toy Story 4." (Pixar / Disney)

Animated series

“Forky Asks a Question” ( available at launch): “Toy Story 4” breakout Forky has important questions about how the world works. All of these questions and more will be explored in a series of 10 shorts.

“SparkShorts” ( available at launch): A series of experimental shorts from Pixar’s program designed to discover new talent and explore new storytelling techniques from artists across the studio.

“Monsters at Work” (2020) : Set six months after the events of the original “Monsters, Inc.,” this new series will follow Tylor Tuskmon (voiced by Ben Feldman), who works as a young mechanic on the Monsters Inc. facilities team. His dream is to work his way up to the Laugh Floor, to make kids laugh along with his idols Mike and Sully. The series cast includes “Monsters, Inc.” vets Billy Crystal, John Goodman, John Ratzenberger, Bob Peterson and Jennifer Tilly, as well as newcomers Kelly Marie Tran, Henry Winkler, Lucas Neff, Alanna Ubach and Stephen Stanton.

“Marvel’s What If…?” ( summer 2021): The MCU’s first animated series will introduce the Watcher, voiced by Jeffrey Wright, and feature stories set in alternate realities spun from pivotal moments in the MCU. The voice cast will include established MCU actors reprising their characters.

“Chip ’n’ Dale” ( to debut during year one): Classic chipmunk characters Chip and Dale are in for a modern makeover in a new comedy series that will see them living in a small park in a busy city. The series, comprised of 39 seven-minute episodes, will be produced by the award-winning French production studio Xilam Animation.



Chipmunks Dale, left, and Chip get a update for the new "Chip ’n’ Dale" series for Disney+. (Disney +)

“Star Wars: The Clone Wars” ( to debut during year one): Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Padmé Amidala, Ahsoka Tano and Captain Rex will be back in 12 brand-new episodes of the Emmy Award-winning animated series, set between the events of the prequel films “Attack of the Clones” and “Revenge of the Sith.” (The series originally launched on Cartoon Network in 2008, with the unaired sixth season debuting on Netflix in 2014).

“Lamp Life” ( to debut during year one): What was Bo Peep up to between “Toy Story 2” and “Toy Story 4”? This all-new animated short film explains.

“Short Circuit” ( to debut during year one): A series of shorts from Walt Disney Animation’s experimental program created to encourage new approaches to visual style and story and to find new voices.

Documentary/nonfiction series

“Encore!” ( available at launch): Executive producer Kristen Bell is organizing a high school reunion like no other: Former castmates of a high school musical are challenged to re-create their original performance.

“Marvel’s Hero Project” ( available at launch): A series spotlighting the real-life heroics of kids making positive changes in their communities.

Untitled Walt Disney Imagineering Documentary Series ( available at launch): A documentary series about the 65-year-plus history of Walt Disney Imagineering (the creatives behind the Disney theme parks) , spotlighting the people, the craft and the business itself.

“The World According to Jeff Goldblum” ( available at launch): A series in which Jeff Goldblum explains everyday stuff. Need we say more?

“Be Our Chef” ( to debut during year one): A Disney-inspired cooking competition for the chance to create a dish for Disney Parks. Each episode will see two families taking part in challenges involving their family traditions and Disney themes. The finalists will be tasked with creating a dish that represents their family in a Disney way.

“Dolphin Reef” ( to debut during year one): Natalie Portman narrates Disneynature’s “Dolphin Reef,” which will follow a young bottlenose dolphin named Echo. Echo is at a dolphin crossroads, unable to decide if he’s ready to grow up and take on new responsibilities, or if he’ll remain silly and just have fun with all the other sea creatures that keep him distracted.



“Into the Unknown: Making ‘Frozen 2'” ( to debut during year one): A documentary series giving a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of “Frozen 2.”

“Magic of Animal Kingdom” ( to debut during year one): A documentary series following the animal-care experts, veterinarians and biologists at work at Disney’s Animal Kingdom and Epcot’s SeaBase aquarium.

“Marvel’s 616” ( to debut during year one): An anthology documentary series examining the historical, cultural and societal context of Marvel’s stories, characters and creators.

“Prop Culture” ( to debut during year one): An anthology series that examine films through the props and costumes that made them unique. The movies discussed in the first eight episodes include “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl,” “Mary Poppins,” “The Muppet Movie,” “Tron” and “Who Framed Roger Rabbit.”

“(Re)Connect” ( to debut during year one): Each episode will see a family unplug from their lives in order to face whatever is driving a wedge among them and overcome it with the help of a specialized expert.

“Rogue Trip” ( to debut during year one): Journalist Bob Woodruff and his 27-year-old son, Mack, will travel the world to visit places that are often misunderstood or overlooked by tourists.

“Shop Class” ( working title; to debut during year one): A competition series in which teams of students will be tasked with designing, building and testing new gadgets. A panel of experts will whittle down the field until one team is named Shop Class Champs.

“Earthkeepers” ( working title; to debut during year two): A documentary series following conservationists and the animals they have devoted their careers to, as well as everything that goes into their efforts to protect the planet’s most endangered species.

“Ink & Paint” ( to debut during year two): A documentary series about the unsung women who worked to create some of Disney’s greatest animated films. It’s based on the book of the same name.

