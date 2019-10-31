Everything you need to know about Apple TV+

What titles will be available at launch?

“See”: Set in a post-apocalyptic future, hundreds of years after a deadly virus wiped out much of humanity and any survivors were left blind. Jason Momoa stars as the father of twins who were born with the now-mythical ability to see. The cast also includes Alfre Woodard.

“The Morning Show”: A drama series about the “cutthroat world of morning news” starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell.

“Dickinson”: A coming-of-age dark comedy starring Hailee Steinfeld as an Emily Dickinson (yes, the poet) with a millennial edge. “Wild nights — Wild nights!” indeed.

“For All Mankind”: A series from “Battlestar Galactica’s” Ronald D. Moore about a world where the space race never ended.

“Helpsters”: A children’s series from the makers of “Sesame Street” following Cody and a team of monsters who love to help solve problems.

“Snoopy in Space”: An animated series about Snoopy — now a NASA astronaut in command of the International Space Station — in space with Charlie Brown and the rest of the Peanuts gang.

Snoopy and the Peanuts gang will head to the International Space Station in “Snoopy in Space.” (Apple TV+)

“Ghostwriter”: This reboot of the 1992 children’s series will follow a group of kids who must band together to solve the mystery around the unfinished business of a ghost that haunts their neighborhood bookstore.

“The Elephant Queen”: A documentary film following Athena, an elephant matriarch leading her family in a journey across the land to help the herd survive the coming dry season.

“Oprah’s Book Club”: Oprah Winfrey will build her book club community through this series, interviewing some of today’s most acclaimed authors. The first episode will feature Winfrey in conversation with Ta-Nehisi Coates about his new novel, “The Water Dancer.”