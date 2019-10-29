Everything you need to know about HBO Max

What original series have been announced?

HBO Max plans to premiere 50 original series within its first year of service, with 31 in 2020 alone.

Scripted

“Dune: The Sisterhood”: An adaptation of Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson’s sci-fi novel set in the world of “Dune,” by Frank Herbert, from director Denis Villeneuve (“Blade Runner 2049").

“Tokyo Vice”: A series based on investigative journalist Jake Adelstein’s memoir about his time on the Tokyo Metropolitan Police beat while working as the first non-Japanese reporter at Yomiuri Shimbun. The cast includes Ansel Elgort.

“The Flight Attendant”: A thriller starring Kaley Cuoco as a flight attendant who wakes up with a hangover in a hotel room in Dubai — next to a dead body.

“Love Life”: A romantic comedy anthology series, starring Anna Kendrick, about the journey from first love to last love.

“Station Eleven”: A limited series based on Emily St. John Mandel’s post-apocalyptic novel, set after a flu epidemic has killed most of the world’s population.

“Made for Love”: A 10-episode adaptation of Alissa Nutting’s tragicomic novel about a woman who runs out on her marriage to a tech industry CEO who tracked her every move (and her vital signs) on his family compound.

“Americanah”: A limited series based on Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s novel following a woman born in Nigeria who leaves for America. The series, from Danai Gurira, will star Lupita Nyong’o.

“Gosspi Girl” spinoff: Set eight years after the finale of the original — which caused a sensation and helped re-invent the teen drama during its six-year run on the CW — this spinoff won’t follow Blair, Serena or any of your other faves, but will instead focus on a new set of New York City private-schoolers.

“The Boondocks” reboot: Creator Aaron McGruder will be back with Huey, Riley and Granddad Freeman for two new, re-imagined seasons of his acclaimed animated series. The reboot will launch in fall 2020 with a 50-minute special.

Riley, left, Granddad and Huey from the original “Boondocks” series. (Adult Swim)

“Search Party”: Season 3 of the acclaimed dark comedy about a group of privileged, self-centered people in their 20s covering up a murder, starring Alia Shawkat, Meredith Hagner, Brandon Micheal Hall, John Early and John Reynolds, will debut on HBO Max. Season 4 has also been announced.

“Doom Patrol”: Season 2 of the series, about a team of superheroes with tragic origin stories based on DC Comics characters, will debut episodes simultaneously on HBO Max and DC Universe.

“gen:LOCK”: Season 2 of the animated series follows the participants in an experimental program for mechs — or giant, pilotable robots — in a dystopian future. With voice work from Michael B. Jordan, Dakota Fanning, Maisie Williams, Golshifteh Farahani and David Tennant, the series is headed to HBO Max after the first season premiered on Rooster Teeth.

“Grease: Rydell High”: A musical series based on the world of “Grease” that will tackle the high-school life in 1950s middle America “with a modern sensibility.”

“Starstruck”: A six-part comedy from Edinburgh Comedy Award-winner Rose Matafeo about a twentysomething millennial (played by Matafeo) who juggles two dead-end jobs and accidentally sleeps with a movie star.

“Circe”: A fantasy epic based on novelist Madeline Miller’s retelling of the Greek goddess’ story.

“Raised by Wolves”: Executive produced and directed by Ridley Scott (“Blade Runner”) and written by Aaron Guzikowski (“Prisoners”), this 10-episode series, filmed in Cape Town, South Africa, follows two androids tasked with raising human children on a mysterious virgin planet. As the human colony threatens to be torn apart by religious differences, the androids learn that controlling the beliefs of humans is a treacherous and difficult task.

“DC Super Hero High”: A half-hour comedy series executive produced by Elizabeth Banks about a group of teens attending a boarding school for gifted kids who don’t know they will someday become legendary DC superheroes.

“Rap Sh*t”(working title): A half-hour comedy series from Issa Rae following a female rap group from outside Miami trying to make it in the music industry.

“College Girls” (working title): A half-hour comedy series from Mindy Kaling following three roommates — described as “sexually active college girls” who are “equal parts lovable and infuriating” — attending Evermore College in Vermont.

“Strange Adventures”: A one-hour superhero anthology series featuring DC Comics characters exploring the intersecting lives of mortals and superhumans. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and showrunner John Stephens will executive produce.

“Green Lantern”: A new superhero series from Berlanti Productions inspired by the DC comic book characters.

Unscripted

“Legendary”: Ten houses will compete in this competitive voguing show with a different themed ball at the center of each episode.

“The Greatest Space”: A competition show in which interior designers are sent around the world to transform empty rooms into amazing spaces for a cash prize.

“Heaven’s Gate”: A four-part original documentary series exploring the Southern California-based cult whose members participated in a mass suicide coordinated to the Hale-Bopp comet in 1997.

“Generation Hustle” (working title): A 10-part documentary series “about the lengths young people will go for fame, fortune and power.”

“Brad & Gary Go To…” (working title): A lifestyle series following Hollywood couple Brad Goreski and Gary Janetti on their global culinary adventures. Goreski is a celebrity stylist and TV personality (“The Rachel Zoe Project,” “Fashion Police”), while Janetti is an Emmy-nominated producer and writer (“Family Guy,” “Will & Grace”).

“Birth, Wedding, Funeral”: A travel docuseries with Lisa Ling (CNN’s “This Is Life With Lisa Ling”) that will explore different cultures through three rituals: births, weddings and funerals.

“The Ho’s” (working title): A docuseries following the extravagant world of the multi-generation Ho family, crazy rich Asian Americans with a growing empire in Houston.

“Full Bloom”: A competition series where 10 contestants will face off to be crowned America’s best florist.

“EQUAL”: A four-part documentary series about the unsung heroes of the early years of the LGBTQ+ movement.

“Ellen’s Home Design Challenge”: Ellen DeGeneres challenges eight “forward-thinking designers” to push their home design creativity to the limit, while providing commentary and feedback.

“First Dates Hotel”: Based on a U.K. show, single people from multiple generations will try to find love through dates at a boutique hotel.

“Finding Einstein”: A docuseries that will search for, celebrate and support a new generation of Einsteins who strive to make the world a better place.

Stand-up specials from Conan O’Brien: O’Brien will host two stand-up specials featuring short sets from multiple up-and-coming comedians. He will also curate hour-long specials from three comics.

James Veitch special: A one-hour comedy special produced by O’Brien’s Team Coco.

Family

“Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai”: An animated prequel series following “Gremlins” shop owner Mr. Wing as a 10-year-old in 1920s Shanghai and his adventures with a Mogwai named Gizmo.

“Adventure Time: Distant Lands”: Four one-hour specials based on the critically acclaimed Cartoon Network series. Each installment will follow select residents of the Land of Ooo, including Finn, Jake, Marceline, Princess Bubblegum, BMO and Peppermint Butler.

“Karma”: A competition series that takes 16 contestants, ages 12 to 15, off the grid to solve puzzles and complete physical challenges with rules set by the laws of karma.

“Craftopia”: A kids crafting competition series where contestants race to fill up their carts then craft creations based on larger-than-life challenges.

“Sesame Street”: Starting with Season 51, the beloved kids program will premiere on HBO Max, with four more 35-episode seasons to follow. (New episodes will subsequently air for free on PBS Kids.) There will also be annual “Sesame Street” specials, starting with “The Monster at the End of This Show,” an animated adaptation of the Grover picture book “The Monster at the End of this Book.”

New seasons of “Sesame Street” is headed to HBO Max. (Richard Termine / Sesame Workshop)

“The Not Too Late Show with Elmo”: A live-action “Sesame Street” take on a late-night talk show.

“Esme & Roy”: Season 2 of the animated show about a little girl named Esme and her best friend, Roy (a monster), moves to HBO Max. They live in a town populated mostly by monsters and help out all kinds of creatures with their problems.

“Mecha Builders” (working title): An animated “Sesame Street” spin-off featuring its familiar characters as heroes in a giant robot-style story.

Untitled Sesame Workshop docuseries: A documentary series exploring issues for kids and families.

“Little Ellen”: An animated show exploring the world through the eyes of a 7-year-old Ellen DeGeneres, consisting of 40 15-minute episodes.

“Loony Tunes Cartoons”: Your favorite classic “Loony Tunes” characters are back in an all-new animated show.

“Jellystone”: Your favorite classic Hanna-Barbera characters, including Yogi Bear, Boo-Boo and Magilla Gorilla return in an all-new animated series set in the town of Jellystone.

“The Fungies!”: A prehistoric comedy from Cartoon Network Studios that follows a science-loving elementary school student named Seth, who stirs up trouble in his quest for the ultimate scientific adventure.

“Tig N’ Seek”: A series from Cartoon Network Studios about an 8-year-old sleuth named Tiggy and his inventor cat Gweeseek, who search for the lost items of Wee Gee City as part of the Department of Lost and Found.

“Tooned Out”: A half-hour hybrid live-action and animated comedy series from “Who Framed Roger Rabbit” director Robert Zemeckis about Mac, who starts seeing iconic cartoon characters that help him get through a rough patch in his life.