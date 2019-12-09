These TV shows said goodbye this year. Which will the Golden Globes send off in style?

When it comes to the TV categories at the Golden Globes, the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. is known for embracing the new and shiny. But that doesn’t mean veterans haven’t gotten their moment in the spotlight. Take last year, for example, which saw “The Americans” win the TV drama category for its final season.

This year has a mighty group of departing shows. But they are hardly getting a farewell hug from the Globes — except if you’re Kit Harington or Rami Malek.