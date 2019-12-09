The biggest snubs and surprises from the 2020 Golden Globe nominations

No Golden Globe nominations day would be complete without at least a few snubs and surprises.

The 2020 list — announced by Tim Allen, Dakota Fanning and Susan Kelechi Watson on Monday — unexpectedly includes Hulu limited series “Catch-22” and Netflix comedy series “The Politician,” yet ignores “When They See Us” and “Veep.” (The Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. often makes at least some head-scratching selections, but these peculiar choices were largely unpredicted.)

The Times breaks down all of those who surprisingly will, and shockingly won’t, be up for the film and television awards at the ceremony, set to take place Jan. 5 at the Beverly Hilton:

Snub: Female directors

Surprise: The strength of “Joker” (nominations for pictures, director and actor)

Surprise: “Catch-22” (limited series)

Snub: “When They See Us” (limited series)

Surprise: “The Politician” (comedy series)

Snub: “Veep” (comedy series)

Surprise: Ramy Youssef (comedy actor)

Surprise: Annette Bening, “The Report” (supporting actress)

Snub: “I Lost My Body” (animated film)

Surprise: “The Lion King” (animated film)

Surprise: Cate Blanchett, “Where’d You Go, Bernadette” (actress, comedy/musical film)

Snub: “Game of Thrones” (drama series)

Snub: Greta Gerwig and “Little Women” (multiple categories)

Snub: Robert De Niro, “The Irishman” (lead actor, drama film)