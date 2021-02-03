2021 Golden Globes nominations: Live updates

The nominations for the 202`1 Golden Globes will be announced Wednesday morning by Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson, starting at 5:35 a.m. PT on NBC’s “Today” and at E! online and the Golden Globes website.

This year’s special honors will be conferred upon 15-time nominee and seven-time winner Jane Fonda and television pioneer Norman Lear.

The 78th Golden Globes ceremony is scheduled to air Sunday, Feb. 28, on NBC, hosted by the redoubtable duo of Tina Fey and Amy Poehler (their fourth time around).