Keep calm and watch British TV: An expert recommends 35 shows to get you started

Just when in the hell is HBO Max debuting? They say “May” and that better be May 1, because when I recently sought the kind of solace that can only be provided by a start-to-finish binge of contemporary “Doctor Who” I discovered, to my shock and consternation, that while the early years are available on BritBox, the Russell T. Davies reboot is hanging in limbo, awaiting the launch of its new home, HBO Max. Until that happens, the Doctor is unavailable for consumption unless you want to pay to encounter him, by season or episode, on Amazon or YouTube, which I most certainly do not. So get it together, HBO Max: In times like these we need all the Doctors.

For an Irish American it seems an absurd thing to say, but there is something quite comforting about British television, particularly in times of crisis. Perhaps it’s all those World War II dramas: At least we aren’t being bombed by the Luftwaffe on a nightly basis, right? Maybe it’s all that snooty stoicism: “Good heavens, Jeremy, it’s only [murder, world war, cholera outbreak, beheading]; pull yourself together, man.” Or it could be the simple pleasure of traveling throughout that green and pleasant land. Certainly if you are, as I am, a fan of murder mysteries, it’s impossible to beat the nation of Arthur Conan Doyle and Agatha Christie.

Both of whom, I might add, are featured at one time or another in “Doctor Who.”

But never mind; The Doctor is not the only Brit, or Scot, or Welsh/Irish ... person in the box. A nice little content war between BritBox and AcornTV has made all manner of great Anglophilic TV available, and both of those now have 30-day free trials. Netflix, Sundance Now — which also has extended its free trial to 30 days — and, of course, Masterpiece, available either through a PBS Passport or by subscription (7-day free trial) on Amazon — also have plenty of U.K. imports.

So while it would be impertinent, and frankly impossible, to put together a “best of” list, here are some of my favorites, which might help you Keep Calm and Carry On. (I did mention how fond I am of murder mysteries, right?)