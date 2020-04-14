Inside quarantine with ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’: ‘I’d rather drink alone’

Kyle Richards

Richards, the sole original cast member, has been open on the show about her struggle with anxiety. And despite the daily dose of harrowing headlines these days, she’s been relatively OK, she says, because her family is under one roof. She’s been staying at her Encino home with husband Mauricio Umansky and daughters Farrah, Alexia, Sophia and Portia.

How many video chats are you doing these days?

I’ve done a couple Zoom birthday parties. I did a Zoom Passover dinner with my family. And just catching up. I have a Zoom cocktail hour with some of the housewives tomorrow. I’m laughing because normally when I’m talking with with friends and stuff I don’t have any makeup on, but because I’m doing press for the show now like my own hair and makeup [person], which I normally [am] anyway. But now I’m like a lighting person now, a camera operator, I’m an IT person.

The fact that I can set this up and do all this, I’m feeling like I have a new career.

I’m curious about this housewives cocktail hour — is everyone invited or only some invited?

This one only some... What can I say?

When did you start to realize this was something serious?

As soon as I started hearing about this coronavirus, I got really nervous. I went online and bought all my family masks, which now, we save those for the healthcare workers, but at the time nobody was doing that. I could buy one and so I started flying with a mask and making my husband and my daughter fly with masks. And they were like, “You’re so ridiculous.” And I’m like, “Sorry, but I’m telling you, I know you think I’m crazy, but we’re not flying without masks.”

I had one event to go to like a week and a half before this whole [staying home] thing started. And I said to my husband, “Don’t shake any hands.” And he said, “I’m not going to do that; that’s rude.” And I bumped into Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin and Harry was like, “I’m only doing fist bumps” or whatever. That night, from that event, like, three people I know ended up getting the virus.

You mentioned buying medical masks before officials discouraged doing so. But you’ve since donated masks to healthcare professionals. Talk about that.

We started seeing how the healthcare workers didn’t even have the proper masks. They were wearing trash bags in that photo that everybody saw. It was heartbreaking. My partner, Shahida [Parides], from my clothing line, Kyle X Shahida — she was able to help me get 8,000 N95 masks, so I was able to purchase those. And then Andy Cohen was able to help me get in touch with Gov. Cuomo’s office in New York. My husband and I donated to the New York hospitals, and then I had a lot of masks here for the L.A. hospitals, so I reached out to [my cast members]. And I just said, “Listen, ladies. I have these masks and I want to know if you would like to donate 5,000 masks to L.A. hospitals that are most in need as a group. Immediately, everybody across the board was like “Yes, yes, yes, yes, thank you, we’re in, we’re in,” without any hesitation... When you’re on a reality show, people watch and they’re like, “Oh my God, all they do is have parties and fight and this and that.” But we’re real people who actually care about what’s going on in the world.

Are there any TV shows, movies, music or books that you’ve caught up on during this time?

I’m a big reader. Even though I produce television and I’ve been on TV my whole life, I’m not a TV watcher. I like to read books, But now that I’m here, I’m like, you know what, I’m going to become a television watcher. I started watching “Hunters” on Amazon Prime. I started watching “The Stranger” with my daughter. I have shows with different kids, which is kind of fun. “Little Fires Everywhere” — I’ve been watching it with my daughter Sophia and we’re like, “Don’t watch it without me.” But I do love reading, and I put on Instagram the book I was reading [“Then She Was Gone” by Lisa Jewell] and so many people bought it and I want to check in with them and say, “What do you think of this book? And now let’s go on to the next book” ... sort of like an informal Kyle’s book club.

How do you think “Housewives” will be different after this?

When we started the show a decade ago, we were just coming out of the recession of 2008. And I can remember ... there was so much focus when you’re on a lifestyle show. Everybody was uncomfortable. I can remember they would always ask in the interviews: “How much was this? How much did you spend on that party?” I was not raised talking like that. You’re asked these question in your interviews and you’re like, “I’m not talking about that; I don’t want to talk about that.” Of course, as time goes on, things got back to normal in the world, but now I do think it’s gonna be different. People are really going to be struggling and I know that people probably look at our show and think that, “Oh, you guys, you don’t know.” And, obviously, everyone has different levels of it, but we have a lot of friends who have lost their jobs. And a lot of people that we know live month to month and they are really struggling and they’re really scared.

