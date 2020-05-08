This feature contains spoilers from the new season of Netflix’s “Dead to Me.”

It’s been however many days since she began sheltering at her Los Angeles home — really, who can keep track anymore? —and Liz Feldman, the creator and showrunner of Netflix’s “Dead to Me,” hasn’t been writing.

OK, maybe emails and texts.

She had just wrapped finishing touches on the 10-episode sophomore season of the dark, twisty dramedy when the coronavirus-imposed lockdown went into effect.

“I’m in my reabsorption phase,” she says. “I’ve had some weird ideas where I’m like, ‘Oh, should I do this?’ and I can’t seem to motivate myself to do it.”

But she’s been keeping her TV muscle active — at least as a viewer. And for others like her, in need of fresh content to add to their queue, new episodes of “Dead to Me” are now available to stream.

The first season chronicled the unlikely friendship between Jen Harding (Christina Applegate), a recent widow, and Judy Hale (Linda Cardellini), the woman who accidentally killed Jen’s husband in a hit-and-run. By the end, in a dark role reversal, Judy’s former fiancé, Steve (James Marsden), is killed by Jen and left floating in her swimming pool. It’s safe to say that the the best friends are still feeling death’s tight grip in Season 2.

“If the first season was about grief, loss, forgiveness, friendship,” Feldman says, “this season is very much about truth, consequences, guilt. And there are some other themes that I hope that people will just pick up on without me having to say.”

A former stand-up comedian, Feldman made her more permanent leap into TV writing in 2004. She’s written for “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” as well as comedies like “The Great Indoors,” “Hot in Cleveland” and “2 Broke Girls.” In 2015, her short-lived comedy “One Big Happy,” about a lesbian and her straight male friend who decide to have a baby together, aired on NBC.

Feldman talked with The Times over video conference at her home earlier this week — on her seventh wedding anniversary, no less. (“That’s actually where we got married,” she said, moving her laptop to capture her backyard. “We’re going to have dinner and a drink out there.”) Here’s what she had to say about her TV journey under self-quarantine, how the coronavirus is changing her mindset for “Dead to Me’s” future and the inspiration for her TV twists. The following has been edited for clarity and condensed.