‘Dead to Me’s’ James Marsden has some things to say about being the bad-guy lover

It is something that you think about more as your kids start to grow up. I used to be young, dumb, confident, naive and invincible. And then you get older and you become wiser and more accepting of the realities of our journey and I think those thoughts or contemplations are also part of the human condition. Can you talk about that and the certainty of that without being afraid of it or having fear? I think we spend most of our lives trying to put fear on the back burner.