‘Dead to Me’s’ James Marsden has some things to say about being the bad-guy lover

But I don't know, I guess “X-Men” was, as far as ratio of exposure — the amount of people seeing it versus what you do in it — you could see that movie and go, "Oh, cool, he wears glasses and shoots lasers out of his eyes. What more is underneath all that from James as an actor that we didn't necessarily get to see on this platform?" So in that regard, I guess maybe that's the one that I think most people know me from. But they know me from a very specific version of me. And it's a great version, because you're a superhero and you're playing an iconic character who is revered.