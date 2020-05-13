Jeffrey Epstein’s accusers want justice in first trailer for Netflix docuseries

Netflix released the first trailer Wednesday for “Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich,” its forthcoming docuseries about the registered sex offender, who died in prison last summer after he was arrested on sex-trafficking charges in New York.

The trailer presents several moments in the disgraced financier’s dark history, including his predation of underage girls, his private Caribbean island (nicknamed “Pedophile Island”), the controversial nonprosecution agreement that halted a federal investigation against him and his mysterious death — ruled a suicide by officials but disputed by many conspiracy theorists.

The four-part series, directed by Lisa Bryant, also features interviews with Epstein’s accusers in pursuit of justice.

“The monsters are still out there,” says vocal accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre in the preview. “You took our freedom. Now we’re gonna take yours.”

Advertisement

Throughout the trailer, Epstein — who has been linked to former President Clinton, President Trump and England’s Prince Andrew — is described as a “Gatsby-like figure of mystery,” “stunningly rich” and “powerful” as images of teenage girls and his excessively luxurious lifestyle appear on the screen.

“There are enough survivors that refuse to give up,” says one woman.

“Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich” joins a growing slate of true-crime content distributed by the streaming giant. Other high-profile Netflix docuseries include “Amanda Knox,” “Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes” and “The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez,” featuring reports from the Los Angeles Times.

Advertisement

Executive produced by Joe Berlinger and James Patterson, “Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich” launches on Netflix May 27.