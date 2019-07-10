For sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s underage victims, the justice system may finally be working

As is too often the case when high-profile men are accused of sexual misconduct, Epstein’s money and connections allowed him to receive a relative slap on the wrist 11 years ago in Florida after he pleaded guilty to sexually exploiting teenage girls. The deal was made in secret; the victims were not informed of it. Epstein, who had made financial settlements with dozens of victims, spent 13 months in jail, though he was allowed to leave the jail 12 hours a day, six days a week. He was also required to register as a sex offender.