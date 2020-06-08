Issa Rae is confused after Trump likes an ‘Insecure’ tweet

A fan reaction to Sunday’s episode of Issa Rae’s “Insecure” is now the one and only tweet liked by President Trump. Yes — that President Trump.

Though Trump’s Twitter activity is often confusing, to say the least, this “like” caused particular bewilderment — especially after he threatened in a speech last week to mobilize the military amid Black Lives Matter protests demanding justice for George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and other victims of racial violence.

Suffice it to say Rae was as perplexed as anyone to discover that Trump might be a fan of her hit HBO series.

“What the [hell] is this,” the actress and producer replied to a screenshot of Trump’s profile on Sunday night. Except she used a word much stronger than hell.

“Insecure,” created by and starring Rae, explores the everyday experiences of an African American woman living in Los Angeles. The now-famous tweet from user @shiningheaux, whose Twitter username is currently “Black Lives Matter,” is a response to the penultimate episode of Season 4, which features a climactic development in Issa (Rae) and Molly’s (Yvonne Orji) friendship.

“This is how I wanted tonight’s episode of insecure to end...Damn Molly,” @shiningheaux wrote on Sunday night.

Trump had not unliked the tweet 14 hours after he (or someone with late-night access to his account) clicked on the heart.

It didn’t take long for Trump’s unexpected Twitter endorsement to attract bemused attention from many online, including comedian and actor Kumail Nanjiani, who recently starred alongside Rae in Netflix’s romantic comedy “The Lovebirds.”

“Well I found one thing I have in common with him,” Nanjiani tweeted late Sunday, referring to the president. “We’re both big fans of [Issa Rae].” Rae was not amused.

The author of the liked tweet also weighed in:

“I am confusion!!” @shiningheaux wrote Monday morning, echoing the sentiments of several others. “Like, you are not welcomed sir!”

Trump still has yet to acknowledge the rogue like, despite posting several new tweets since last night’s episode of “Insecure” aired.