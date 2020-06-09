‘Vanderpump Rules’ fires Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute over past racist acts

Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute, original cast members on “Vanderpump Rules,” have been axed from the TV show a week after former cast member Faith Stowers, who is Black, revealed that the two women had reported her to the police for a crime she had nothing to do with.

“Bravo and Evolution Media confirmed today that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni will not be returning to Vanderpump Rules,” the network said in a statement Tuesday.

Stowers appeared on 18 episodes of the Bravo show, from 2015 to 2017. After she decided not to take the show up on its offer to continue, she said in an Instagram Live session last week, cast members “used the opportunity to really just lay into me instead of letting me speak for myself.”

Then, Stowers said, Schroeder and Doute apparently saw a picture of a light-skinned black woman with long hair with a story from the Daily Mail. The woman was reportedly wanted in a crime spree, and the “Vanderpump Rules” ladies called police and told them falsely that it was Stowers.

The police dismissed the report, but Schroeder and Doute then started claiming that Stowers was AWOL from the military. Stowers in fact had been honorably discharged.

“They thought it was me because it was a Black woman with a weave,” the 31-year-old mom told Rice. Being the only Black woman in an otherwise all-white cast was “a lot,” she said. However, she added later that she “loved” Lisa Vanderpump and respected her style as a businesswoman.

Stowers said she had no idea why Schroeder and Doute chose to pick on her after she left the show.

As for new cast members Boyens and Caprioni, they were not invited back to the show over racist tweets — not directed at Stowers — that had resurfaced earlier this year.

Racist tweets about Black and Asian people that Boyens posted in 2012 came to light this past January, prompting him to apologize and say in a statement to People that he was “disgusted and embarrassed” by what he’d done.

Caprioni had reportedly tweeted the N-word multiple times and used the hashtag "#womensuck.” He apologized at the time the tweets drew the spotlight as well as during a “Vanderpump Rules” reunion show that ran last week. “I’m an adult now, and I cringe even thinking that I said those things,” Caprioni said.

Additionally, Page Six reported Tuesday that in 2017, then-cast member Jax Taylor had tweeted, in answer to a question about Stowers’ reality-TV ambitions, that she was “wanted by the police for grand theft auto and ‘awol’ from military, bad idea to be on a reality show dude. Someone’s going to jail.”

Taylor’s last “Vanderpump Rules” episode ran in 2018.

The show, a spinoff of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” revolves around former and current employees of West Hollywood restaurant Sur, which is owned by “Housewives” alumna Vanderpump.