‘Glee’ cast remembers Naya Rivera: ‘What a force you were’

After the Ventura County sheriff announced Monday that he was “confident” a body recovered from California’s Lake Piru earlier in the day was that of missing actress Naya Rivera, her “Glee” family remembered their friend warmly in words and pictures on social media.

Rivera, who was 33, went missing Wednesday after renting a boat with her 4-year-old son, Josey Dorsey. Josey, whose father was Rivera’s ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey, was found asleep in the boat late that night.

“Glee” castmate Chris Colfer was effusive in his memories of Rivera.

“How can you convey all your love and respect for someone in one post? How can you summarize a decade of friendship and laughter with words alone? If you were friends with Naya Rivera, you simply can’t. Her brilliance and humor were unmatched. Her beauty and talent were otherworldly. She spoke truth to power with poise and fearlessness,” Colfer wrote on Instagram.

“She could turn a bad day into a great day with a single remark. She inspired and uplifted people without even trying. Being close to her was both a badge of honor and a suit of armor,” Colfer added. “Naya was truly one of a kind, and she always will be.”

“Thank you for what you gave the world. I love you,” tweeted guest performer Kristin Chenoweth, who posted a photo of the actress cradling her young son.

“She had the sharpest wit, the slyest smile, a compassion for people from all walks of life, and a talent that knew no bounds,” “Glee” writer-director Michael Hitchcock tweeted.

“Rest sweet, Naya. What a force you were. Love and peace to your family,” tweeted costar Jane Lynch.

On Sunday, when the search for her was ongoing, castmates Kevin McHale, Amber Riley and Jenna Ushkowitz were urging those on social media to have some respect for Rivera’s family and their privacy. And last Thursday, Chord Overstreet tweeted, “Love and hug on the people you can, while you can. I love you. Everyone please send out your prayers.”

And on Monday, Iqbal Theba, who played the principal at “Glee’s” William McKinley High School, tweeted only an emoji of a broken heart.

