Michelle Trachtenberg’s ‘Gossip Girl,’ ‘Buffy’ co-stars remember the actor

Famous friends and colleagues are mourning the death of Michelle Trachtenberg, a former child star and actor best known for her roles on “Gossip Girl” and “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.” Trachtenberg was found dead Wednesday morning in her New York apartment. She was 39.

Trachtenberg’s role as the fiery Georgina Sparks on “Gossip Girl,” which ran from 2007 through 2012, is one of her most memorable performances. Her co-star Ed Westwick, who played Chuck Bass on the series, led the tributes that poured out on social media Wednesday.

“So sad to hear of the passing of @michelletrachtenberg Sending prayers,” Westwick wrote on his Instagram story.

Advertisement

Trachtenberg is also fondly remembered for her role as Sarah Michelle Gellar’s younger sister, Dawn Summers, in “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.” She appeared in 66 episodes of the WB TV series over three years.

“So very sad … horrible news,” wrote her “Buffy” co-star David Boreanaz on his Instagram story. “RIP and prayers to her and her family.”

“Our first Nick movie star has departed us!! She was my friend and now she rests!!” wrote comedian and actor Kenan Thompson on Instagram. One of Trachtenberg’s first roles was on the Nickelodeon series “The Adventures of Pete & Pete,” which aired in the ’90s when Thompson also worked on the children’s network. “Check on your people!!!” Thompson added.

Advertisement

According to ABC News, Trachtenberg is believed to have died of natural causes after recently undergoing a liver transplant, which may have caused complications. Her cause of death has not been determined.

“This is Heartbreaking,” Kim Cattrall wrote on X. The “Sex and the City” star starred in “Ice Princess” with Trachtenberg in 2005. “So talented, much too young. RIP Sweet Beauty. xo.”

Trachtenberg made her feature film debut in the 1996 movie “Harriet the Spy,” in which she starred alongside Rosie O’Donnell, Gregory Smith and J. Smith-Cameron.

Advertisement

“Heartbreaking,” O’Donnell said in a statement to Us Weekly. “I loved her very much. She struggled the last few years. I wish I could have helped.”