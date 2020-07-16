Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Television

Ivanka Trump’s Goya photo gets late-night hosts going

Jimmy Fallon hosting the 2017 Golden Globes
Jimmy Fallon, shown hosting the 2017 Golden Globes, was one of the late-night hosts sending up Ivanka Trump on Wednesday.
(Paul Drinkwater / NBC)
By Dessi Gomez
July 16, 2020
9:49 AM
Late-night talk show hosts had a field day Wednesday making jokes about Ivanka Trump’s photo of herself holding up a can of Goya beans.

The first daughter tweeted the photo on Tuesday night with the caption, “If it’s Goya, it has to be good. Si es Goya, tiene que ser bueno,” fueling the commentary of Seth Meyers, Jimmy Fallon, Trevor Noah and Stephen Colbert.

The brand received criticism and calls for a ban after Chief Executive Robert Unanue publicly praised President Trump at a White House event last week.

Meyers came at it with comments about Ivanka’s status as first daughter, applauding her on “Late Night” for her hard work.

“Originally, Jared was going to do it, but it was too heavy,” Meyers said. “Look at that. That’s the closest she’s ever gotten to working. You just know she’s sore today. This looks like a confusing ad you’d see on the side of a bus.”

Fallon included context of the president’s Rose Garden news conference to lead into Ivanka’s tweet on “The Tonight Show.”

“Sadly, after Ivanka tweeted in Spanish, Trump immediately had her deported,” Fallon said. “I’m not sure if Ivanka’s trying to promote Goya or she’s auditioning to be a model on ‘The Price is Right.’”

Noah commented on the first daughter’s use of social media while also feigning shock at ethics questions surrounding the Trump presidency.

“Ivanka came to her daddy’s defense, influencer-style,” Noah said.

Business

Ethics concerns were raised in response to Ivanka potentially using her status to promote Goya. The president’s supportive Instagram post also received scrutiny, as the law forbids White House employees from endorsing any product, service or enterprise.

“That news is shocking,” Noah said. “There are still ethics laws? I just assumed after Trump became president, the Office of Ethics Violations got converted into a storage closet for his old KFC buckets.”

And as for Colbert, he put together a montage of Ivanka’s public appearances. With fake fart noises inserted around her movements.

Television
Dessi Gomez

Dessi Gomez is an Arts and Entertainment intern at the Los Angeles Times. A Southern California native, she is a rising senior at the University of Notre Dame, where she is majoring in American studies with minors in journalism and gender studies. She previously interned at the South Bend Tribune.

