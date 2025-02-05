Fox News hires President Trump’s daughter-in-law as weekend host

In an unprecedented move, Fox News has hired President Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump as a weekend host.

“My View With Lara Trump,” an hourlong opinion program, will join the conservative-leaning news network’s Saturday prime-time lineup on Feb. 22.

The wife of the president’s son Eric, Lara Trump was previously a Fox News contributor. She was forced to step down from the role in 2021 after her father-in-law declared he was running again, as Fox News has a policy of keeping people active in government or political campaigns off of its payroll.

Advertisement

Lara Trump has no official role in Trump’s administration, but no relative of a sitting president has ever been given a major TV hosting platform. She recently served as co-chair of the Republican National Committee and was a surrogate for President Trump’s 2016 campaign.

“A gifted communicator who knows how to connect to the viewers, successful entrepreneur and working mother, Lara’s innate understanding of the American public and today’s political landscape will be a compelling addition to our weekend lineup,” Fox News Media Chief Executive Suzanne Scott said Wednesday in a statement.

Fox News provides a steady stream of pro-Trump commentary in prime time and there is no reason to believe the president’s daughter-in-law will divert from that approach.

Advertisement

The network said Lara Trump’s program “will focus on the return of common sense to all corners of American life as the country ushers in a new era of practicality. Every week, the program will feature big picture analysis and interviews with thought leaders, shedding light on the headlines driving the national conversation and affecting families around the country.”

Presidential offspring have capitalized on their famous names with media roles in the past, although not while their fathers were in office. Former President Clinton’s daughter Chelsea worked as a correspondent for NBC News. Ron Reagan, the son of Ronald Reagan, was a host on MSNBC, served as a special correspondent for ABC News and had a short-lived syndicated talk show.

Meghan McCain served as a co-host for ABC’s “The View” while her father John McCain, the 2008 Republican presidential candidate, still served in the U.S. Senate.

Advertisement

Lara Trump began her media career as a producer for the CBS syndicated program “Inside Edition.”