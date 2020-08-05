1990s kids loved the dark cartoon ‘Ren & Stimpy.’ Comedy Central is bringing it back

“The Ren & Stimpy Show” is coming back.

On Wednesday, Comedy Central announced it is moving forward with a new reimagining of the iconic Nicktoon. The original “Ren & Stimpy,” which followed an irascible Chihuahua and a simple-minded cat, debuted on Nickelodeon in 1991 and ran for five seasons.

Despite being a children’s show, “Ren & Stimpy” didn’t shy away from the dark or grotesque, and incorporated themes and jokes considered more “adult.” The series pushed many boundaries and has long been hailed for its ambitious artistry, but its legacy is controversial.

In 2018 “The Ren & Stimpy Show” creator John Kricfalusi was accused of grooming underage girls and other sexual misconduct. Robyn Byrd and Katie Rice detailed to BuzzFeed how Kricfalusi pursued them when they were teens. Unrelated to these allegations, Nickelodeon had fired Kricfalusi from the show in 1992.

Advertisement

According to a ViacomCBS executive, Kricfalusi has no involvement with the new show. The reboot will see a new creative team giving the familiar characters a new life.

“The Ren & Stimpy Show” is just the latest ‘90s favorite being reimagined for the Comedy Central lineup. A “Beavis and Butthead” revival helmed by creator Mike Judge and “Jodie,” a “Daria” spinoff from “Insecure” writer Grace Edwards, are also headed for the ViacomCBS-owned network. A “Clone High” reboot from Phil Lord, Chris Miller and Bill Lawrence has also been announced.

As ViacomCBS expands its adult animation footprint, the company announced Wednesday that Marvel Studios and former Fox Animation executive Grant Gish will be leading its new adult animation unit as senior vice president, adult animation, entertainment and youth brands.

“We are thrilled to have Grant lead our new Adult Animation unit as we expedite the rapid expansion of our adult animation content,” said Chris McCarthy, president of ViacomCBS’s entertainment and youth group, in a statement. “Adult Animation is an incredibly powerful asset that truly works on every platform and around the world. It’s also pandemic-proof, which is why we are reimagining many of our beloved iconic [properties], unlocking incredible value.”