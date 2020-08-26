‘Star Trek: Discovery’ and ‘One Day at a Time’ pad CBS’ fall TV lineup

“Star Trek: Discovery” and “One Day at a Time” will be making their broadcast TV debuts on CBS this fall, boosting the network’s efforts to diversify its programming.

CBS announced its fall TV schedule and premiere dates on Wednesday, offering new seasons of news and reality shows as well as new-to-CBS streaming favorites.

The first season of “Star Trek: Discovery,” which premiered on ViacomCBS’ streamer CBS All Access in 2017, will air starting Sept. 24 in the 10 p.m. slot. Set before the events of the original “Star Trek” series, the show stars Sonequa Martin-Green as Starfleet officer Michael Burnham. The third season of “Discovery” is scheduled to kick off on CBS All Access on Oct. 15.

Also making its network debut is Cuban American sitcom “One Day at a Time.” The fourth season of the reboot originally premiered on Pop TV — which saved the show after its Netflix cancellation — in March and was cut short when the coronavirus pandemic halted Hollywood production. All episodes from the fourth season will air on CBS starting Oct. 12.

Both “Star Trek: Discovery” and “One Day at a Time” add diversity to CBS’ lineup. In previous years, the network has been called out for its lack of shows featuring people of color in lead roles. “Discovery” is the first “Star Trek” series with a Black woman as the lead.

“One Day at a Time” will be one of the few shows focusing on Latino families airing this fall. (The CW’s “Charmed” and “Roswell, New Mexico” have been renewed but are delayed due to COVID-19 production issues. Freeform’s “Party of Five” reboot was canceled earlier this year after its first season.)

The other scripted series making its linear-TV debut is the Spectrum original “Manhunt: Deadly Games,” about security guard Richard Jewell and the bombing at the 1996 Summer Olympics. The show, which was first available through Spectrum’s video-on-demand service, will air on CBS starting Sept. 21.